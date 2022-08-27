South Dakota High School Football Scores, Updates & Live Streams

South Dakota high school football season kicks off Friday night in full force with a full 11-man, 9-man schedule. Stay tuned to argusleader.com tonight for updates, live streams and more.

South Dakota High School Final Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7 — Aberdeen Roncalli controlled much of the first half, building a 14-0 lead en route to a 14-7 Northeast Conference high school football win over Deuel Friday night in Clear Lake. Abe Kretchman scored on an 18-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter and Maddox May added a four-yard run in the second quarter to make up for all Cavalier points.

Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6 —Mateo Kleinhans scored on a 1-yard TD run to break a 6-6 tie with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Kleinhans scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter. Tate Talsma scored Corsica-Stickney’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run. Kleinhans ran 120 yards and Lopez 61 for Alcester-Hudson. Evan Brown had 13 tackles. Waylon Bolle ran 79 yards for Corsica-Stickney.

Avon 52, Burke 6

Belle Fourche 27, Douglas 16

Beresford 41, Milbank — Beresford spoiled the season opener for the defending State Class 11A runner-up Bulldogs, overcoming an early 6-0 deficit by 41 consecutive points. Tate VanOtterloo rushed for 103 yards and two scores (65 and 20 yards) and also threw a 22-yard TD pass to Jake Goblirsch. Peyton Fridrich, who ran 101 yards, and Jack Stenen added TD runs for the Watchdogs, who also scored on a safety and punt return.

Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 30, Flandreau 6 –– Riley Endres ran 125 yards with three touchdowns to lead BE/E. Sam Hofer threw 142 yards with a passing touchdown – to Aguer Vansickle. For Flandreau, Kolby Peters scored a rushing touchdown and Ethan Hoffman had 13 tackles.

Brookings 26, Watertown 3 —Cole Hockett’s 6-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left in the first quarter gave Brookings a 6-0 lead. Watertown halved the deficit on Tommy Foley’s 27-yard field with 5:08 left in the half. Israel Caldron’s 37-second 3-yard TD run put the Bobcats 12-3 at halftime. In the bottom half, Justin Cofell (13 yards) and Tyson Brandt (3 yards) added TD runs for Brookings. The Bobcats had 336 yards in offense, 235 of them on the ground. Caldron led the ground game with 134 yards on 14 carries and Brandt added 72 on 12. Cofell completed six of 13 passes for 51 yards.

Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20. STORY

Chester 58, Centerville 52 —Layke Wold threw for 449 yards with seven touchdowns for Chester in an offensive shootout against Centerville. Jovi Wolf caught six of those touchdown passes and had 328 yards receiving on 11 catches. Max McGreevey had the other touchdown reception. Cole Edberg threw for 304 yards with four touchdowns for Centerville. He also ran for 116 yards with a touchdown. Lane Johnson added 102 rushing yards with a touchdown. Centerville led 32-29 at halftime and 46-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Clark Willow Lake 28, Webster Area 7 —Tyson Huber ran for 107 yards and also pulled a 17-yard TD pass from Tyson Huber for the Cyclones (now 1-1 overall and in the Northeast Conference). Griffin Musser added 71 yards rushing (scoring on a 1-yard run) and Mitch Larson 54.

Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20

Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3

De Smet 36, Stanley County 7 The fifth-rated Class 9B Bulldogs (1-1 overall) broke their record after Britt Carlson’s 109-yard passes and three TD passes. Kadyn Fast caught four passes for two scores and also returned a point for another TD. Tommy Aughenbaugh netted a 32-yard TD pass from Carlson. Trace Van Regenmorter rushed for 62 yards and a TD and Dylan Zell added 57.

Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14 —Mason Stubbe scored three hasty touchdowns — all in the second half — rushing 95 yards to lead Dell Rapids. Jack Henry threw a 14-yard pass from Brayden Pankonen. The Quarriers defeated the Bulldogs 306-182 and had 20 first downs out of Madison’s nine. Ben Brooks threw for 104 yards with a touchdown pass to Bruce Galde.

Deubrook Area 52, Colman-Egan 20 Treven Grimsrud led the big offensive game for the Dolphins (2-0 overall and in the Dakota Valley Conference by scoring on runs of 10, 5, 12 and 5 yards. Colin Bauman and Jaxon Quail added TD runs of 17 and 61, respectively yards, and JP Rogness returned a kickoff 75 yards for another score.Gavin Landmark recovered a fumble for the Deubrook Area defense.

Elk-Point Jefferson 55, Baltic 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 26, Estelline-Hendricks 7 Ryan Krog ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 77 and another score for the Elks (2-0 overall and 2-0 in the DVC). Riddick Westley rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown and Tanner Drietz caught three passes for 54 yards and a score. Blake De Vries had 10.5 tackles and an interception, Krog eight tackles and Tanner Stein seven.

Faith 46, Newell 0

Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6 —Tegan Sumner and Mehki Keller connected on TD passes for 21 and 9 yards to lift the Falcons (1-1) to victory. The Florence-Henry offense included a 48-yard rush from Karter Kohlenberg, a 70-yard pass from Sumner (5-for-9) and four catches for 37 yards from Keller. BoDell Davidson rushed for 129 yards and a TD of 27 yards and also went 5-for-11 and passed 44 yards for the Braves (1-1). Ty Fagerland had five receptions for 29 yards.

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8

Great Plains Lutheran 31, Waverly-South Shore 22 Great Plains Lutheran (1-1) overcame a 16-0 deficit with the help of Brody Scharlemann, who scored on a 1-yard and threw TD passes to Roland DeVries (22 yards) and Micah Holien (34 yards). Holien and Erickson rushed for scores of 12 and 13 yards, respectively.

Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34 —Rylan Peck ran for 131 yards with three touchdowns for Gregory. Owen Hanson contributed 92 yards with one score. Peck added 103 passing yards with two TDs to Eli Fogel, who had received 66 yards. For WW, Blaze Herdman scored five touchdowns with 289 rushing yards. He added two interceptions.

Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St Mary 12 The fourth-rated Class 9AA Chargers (2-0) had no problem taking care of the defending State Champion and the No. 1 Class 9B St. Mary (1-1). Luke Fraser rushed the football nine times for 219 yards, scoring on runs of 21, 75 and 71 yards. He also pulled in a 54-yard TD pass from Tyson Stevenson, who went 4-for-4 for 122 yards. The Cardinals scored on CJ Smith’s 20-yard TD pass to Camden Gilbert and Owen Vargas’ 7-yard TD pass to Conner Hanson. Nic Gasper caught four passes for 83 yards. Vargas and Trimmier Hanson each had four tackles.

Hanson 40, Irene-Wakonda 0

Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14

Hitchcock Tulare 50, Faulkton 14 —Hitchcock raced out the 30-8 lead at halftime by cruising to a 50-14 win over the Trojans. Landon Puffer got the Patriots off to a great start, returning the opening kick 78 yards for a touchdown. He also caught a 38-year-old touchdown ass from Carter Binger in the fourth quarter.

Howard 21, Canistota 20 — Karsyn Feldhaus scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left to give Howard the win in a wild game. The Tigers led 7-6 at halftime and both teams scored 14 runs in the fourth quarter. The back-and-forth started with 6:28 to play when Tage Ortman threw a 58-yard TD pass to Noah Kleinsasser to give Canistota a 14-7 lead. Howard tied it a few seconds later with an 81-yard touchdown run. With 2:34 to play, Ortman batted Kleinsasser for a 32-yard TD. The two run conversion didn’t go well, setting up Feldhaus’ 1-yard game-winning TD run. Feldhaus hit the extra point for the win. For Canistota, ORtman threw three touchdown passes for 257 yards. For Howard, Taiden Hoyer ran 147 yards and had both a passing and a rushing TD.

Ipswich 58, Langford 8

Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Kadoka Area 40, Harding County/Bison Co-op 22

Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Dupree 6

Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8

Lower Brule 40, Tiospa Zina 8 — Lower Brule ruined the two-time defending All-Nation Conference champions’ season debut with the B-Division win over the Wambdi.

Lyman 40, New Underwood 0

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 30, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13 —Drew Gerlach, Christopher Mayer and Reed Rus all scored quick touchdowns for MVP. Gerlach ran for 83 yards and Mayer 79. For Miller, Tate Hoffman scored on a 1-yard run and a 42-yard pass from Trey Knox.

North Central Co-Op 18, Northwestern 12

Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Crazy Horse 6

Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14

Pine Ridge def. Oelrichs, forfeit

Redfield 14, Groton Area 12 — Mason Whitley rushed 21 times for 145 yards to lead Redfield to a Northeast Conference victory. The Jacks’ two-point conversion after Keaton Rholfs hit the four-yard touchdown in the first quarter proved to be the difference. Redfield (1-1) forced three Groton turns.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 29, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13. STORY AND PHOTOS

Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12 —The fourth-ranked Cossacks scored 35 unanswered points in the first half and improved to 2-0. Boden Schiller scored on runs of 60 and 18 yards and Jace Christensen added a 1-yard TD dive and a 7-yard scoring strike to Donovan Rose. Lane Liebsch also found the end zone from 7 meters. Schiller won 88 yards rushing and Liebsch 83. Broden Teske and Wyatt Hockett led the Sioux Valley defense with six tackles apiece.

St. Thomas More 21, Spearfish 0

Sully Buttes 36, Potter County 6

Tea area 45, Huron 6 —The Titans rolled to a season-opening win with a strong hasty attack and two interception returns for a touchdown, both by Keegan DeYoung. Maddix Slykhuis and Chase Van Tol both scored a quick touchdown for the Titans, who had 210 yards on the ground. Maddix Slykhuis threw a touchdown pass to Blake Thompson. Mason Davis via a TD pass to CJ Gainey for Huron.

Tri Valley 21, Parker 0 —Eli McFarland and Hayden Hastings each scored a rushing TD to lead Tri-Valley. Brendan Newman also had a 33-yard interception return.

Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0

Wall 49, Philip 14

Warner 26, Leola/Frederick 12 —Warner scored 18 points in the first quarter, including on a 79-yard kick return from Zachary Wood to improve to 2-0 with a 26-12 win over Leola-Frederick in Frederick. Hunter Cramer added runs of 52, nine and 56 yards for the Monarchs. He finished with 20 carries for 207 yards. In defense, Austin Schuchhardt had 14 tackles, including a sack.

White River 22, Bennett County 20

Winner 52, Wagner 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Jim River 0

Yankton 45, Mitchell 6