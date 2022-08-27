Retiring tennis icon Serena Williams hints at continuing legendary career after US Open 2022





Tennis icon Serena Williams announced earlier this month that she was quitting the sport she helped redefine, but is now hinting she’s changing her mind. In an interview with the American breakfast program Today, Williams admitted she was unlikely to play the next grand slam after this year’s US Open – the 2023 Australian Open – but declined to rule it out. “You never know,” Williams said. “I’ve learned in my career, never say never.” Williams will start her attack at the US Open on Tuesday against Montenegrin number 83 Danka Kovinic. During the interview with Today, she was asked if this will be her last tournament, with the answer: “I think so, but who knows?” US open ‘I wouldn’t be here without her’ – Osaka touts Williams impact on retirement 2 HOURS AGO When asked about her feelings for what was considered her last Grand Slam – this week’s US Open – Williams explained that her decision to step down was not motivated by a lack of desire. “I love what I do, there’s nothing about it that I don’t love my job. I love it. I’ve been playing it all my life. It’s very emotional to evolve into something new,” she said. The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced her decision to retire from tennis in an interview with Vogue, released earlier this month. In the article, Williams was clear that she didn’t feel like she was done with tennis, saying: “There is no happiness in this subject for me. I know it is not customary to say, but I feel a lot of pain. the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads.” Instead, Williams explained that her desire to expand her family and pursue other business ventures was what left her with the difficult decision. Sister Venus, a tennis legend in her own right, was also involved in the interview, explaining how Serena will approach the US Open and beyond. “It’s still a business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win, when she’s on the pitch she wants to be focused, so now is the time for her to do that, just like any other time , and then when that moment is over, then the next moment is here. So that’s what it is,” she said. Despite her desire to continue, Williams told Vogue, “I’m turning 41 this month and I have something to offer.” ‘I love that she always elevates herself’ – Gauff praises Williams for US Open farewell Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, one behind all-time leader Margaret Court. She leads all other players to have played their entire career in the Open era, with Steffi Graf one behind. Her career gains during that time are over $80 million and she has used some of that money to start a venture capital firm, investing in numerous companies over the past nine years. Sixteen of the companies her company, Serena Ventures, has invested in are now worth more than $1 billion. US open Williams sisters play doubles at Flushing Meadows ahead of Serena’s retirement 3 HOURS AGO US open Medvedev praises Serena, responds to Djokovic and explains relationship with New York 15 HOURS AGO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/us-open/2022/retiring-tennis-icon-serena-williams-hints-at-continuing-legendary-career-beyond-2022-us-open_sto9102912/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos