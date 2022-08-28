College football schedule, 2022 matches: what to watch in week 0, TV channels, kick-off times on Saturday





Ladies and gentlemen, believe it or not, the 2022 FBS college football season has finally arrived. Several Week 0 games are already underway on Saturday, and the program includes a trip across the pond for two Big Ten enemies. Nebraska and Northwestern will meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in what is a huge Big Ten West showdown that could set the tone for what should be a wild season in the division. Those two teams aren’t the only FBS teams in action. Illinois will host Wyoming, the state of Florida will face Duquesne, North Carolina will meet Florida A&M, and Vanderbilt will make the journey to paradise to conquer Hawaii. Here’s a handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern The best games Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland) — 12:30pm on Fox,fuboTV(Try for free):Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost is on one of the hottest seats in the country, and he lured former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take over from the recently departed Adrian Martinez. Thompson possesses the same sort of dual-threat abilities as Martinez, a staple of Frost-led offense throughout his career as a coordinator and coach. It’s been an even year, meaning, at least recently, Northwestern will be battling for the division title. Coach Pat Fitzgerald has a solid offensive line but has kept his quarterback situation close to the vest even after they arrived in Ireland. Wyoming, Illinois — 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network,fuboTV(Try for free):Coach Bret Bielema announced Thursday that ex-Syracuse starting quarterback Tommy DeVito will lead his team against the Cowboys. DeVito has had a lot of success at the FBS level and multiple weapons around him, including potential star on the tight end Luke Ford. Wyoming was absolutely decimated by graduation and the transfer portal, so it’s hard to estimate exactly what we’ll see in Champaign, Illinois. Duquesne, Florida — 5:00 p.m. on ACC Network,fuboTV(Try for free):Normally, a match between a former national power who has fallen on hard times and an FCS foe wouldn’t be a big game, but hey, it’s Week 0. Florida State Coach Mike Norvell is in a big year and it’s not like the Seminoles have been doing well in season openers lately. It will be nice to see where they have improved and what work needs to be done to get the ‘Noles’ back to the top. Florida A&M in North Carolina — 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network,fuboTV(Try for free):The Tar Heels are in their first year of the post-Sam Howell era, and coach Mack Brown announced this week that red shirt freshman Drake Maye will start as quarterback. Come for the quarterback intrigue, but stay for the fun of watching the action from star-wide receiver Josh Downsin. Vanderbilt on Hawaii — 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network (search channel),CBSSports.comandCBS Sports App: The SEC season kicks off with a nightcap when Commodores coach Clark Lea takes his team to the middle of the Pacific to take on the Rainbow Warriors. If you don’t know “Dores quarterback Mike Wright,” you’ll see plenty of the dual-threat stud. The Timmy Chang era begins for Hawaii as the former Rainbow Warriors quarterback takes over his alma mater in hopes of bringing it back to national prominence. The best of the rest

