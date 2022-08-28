“Take your profession to a new low, congratulations” – Tennis fans respond to Pete Bodo’s comments about Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from the US Open

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open on Thursday before the draw was announced.
Current rules in the United States of America require foreign travelers to be double vaccinated to enter the country. The Serb has stated several times that he has no plans to get the vaccine, making it impossible for him to travel to New York and compete in the final Grand Slam of the year.
He announced his withdrawal on social media.
“Unfortunately I will not be able to travel to New York this time for the US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! Staying in good shape and positive spirit and waiting for an opportunity to compete again See you soon tennis world!” Djokovic tweeted.
Among those who criticized Novak Djokovic for his anti-vaccination stance was American author Pete Bodo, who claimed the Serb and his fans do not understand what he called a “simple process” and called Djokovic’s stance on vaccinations “holisitc”.
“What do @DjokerNole and his fans not understand about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in our daily lives: ‘To do this, you have to do this first.’ Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-over” my body is a holy temple” BS,” Bodo tweeted.
Tennis enthusiasts on Twitter criticized the author for his comments. One of them sincerely asked him about his problems, as Djokovic didn’t show up to play anyway.
“He doesn’t come and he doesn’t play, so what exactly is your problem?” asked a fan.
Another user thought that Bodo should leave Djokovic alone.
“Enjoy your vaccine and leave Novak alone.. he doesn’t play and he doesn’t care much, as we saw in Belgrade tonight. There are more important things in life,” a tweet read.
Another report claimed that American author and noted journalist Christopher Clarey is taking their work to new lows.
“You and Christopher Clarey are just taking your profession to a new low. Congratulations!”
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
