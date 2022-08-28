Canada, US achieve second women’s ice hockey world wins | Olympics





AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Canada and the United States came close with their second comfortable wins at the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship on Saturday. The only champions in the history of the women’s world will meet on Tuesday in the final group stage match, preferring to play the final next weekend. In Herning, Canada defeated Switzerland 4-1 after the United States overtook Finland 6-1. Sweden and the Czech Republic also improved their records to 2-0 in Frederikshavn. Sweden defeated Germany 4-3 in extra time and the Czech Republic defeated host country Denmark 5-1. Canada dominated and deserved the win, but the game was notable for Switzerland’s first-ever goal (1-1) against the Canadians in a world championship. The score of Alina Marti in the third period, trailing 3-1, followed eight previous shutouts by the Swiss against Canada. People also read… Sarah Filler scored the only goal of the first period, her second in the second, followed by Emily Clark. Marti was next on the scoreboard, but Canada tempered surging Swiss hopes thanks to Blayre Turnbull. The Americans were too fast and too smooth for Finland (0-2), which was defeated 72-16. The first period stat alone was 28-2, but the US only scored once through Jincy Dinne. The Finns had a goal disallowed for a hooking penalty. It was 2-0 in the second period after Cayla Barnes’ shot was tipped off the front by Abby Roque, after which Amanda Kessel came in on a rebound. The Finns scored in the third via Ella Viitasuo after a face-off loss, but the US was not threatened and finished with scores from Kessel’s second Hannah Bilka and Hannah Brandt. Hanna Olsson, who came in a hat-trick against Denmark, scored for Sweden in regular time and the winner of the shootout against Germany (0-2). Germany trailed 3-0 with three power play goals in the last eight minutes of regulation. Tanya Eisenschmid, just after assisting her sister Nicola, tied the score at 42 seconds to force overtime. But Sweden resets. Goalkeeper Emma Soderberg stopped four German shots and Mira Jungaker and Olsson scored. Denmark (0-2) got the opener, an accidental power play goal, but the Czech Republic led for only five minutes. Katerina Mrazova tied the score and Natalie Mlynkova gave them the lead in a 5-on-3 power play. The third period was marked by goals from Michaela Pejzlova and a few for defender Daniela Pesjova. More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. We deliver daily updates and highlights about the Summer Olympics to your inbox, including what to watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.winonadailynews.com/sports/olympics/canada-us-post-second-wins-at-womens-ice-hockey-worlds/article_e193507e-e50f-5052-9c67-21e16c3fdc50.html

