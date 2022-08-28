Delhi Couple Ravinder-Indu Take Home Gold – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





28th Master Natl TT Cship Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, August 27: In the only final on the penultimate day of the ongoing 28th Masters National Table Tennis Championships at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Ravinder Kumar Sharma and Indu Sharma of Delhi defeated Jaswinder Singh Patheja and Mantu Murmu of Western Bengal 3-2 to take the top podium place here today.

Naturally, with the remaining finals scheduled for the final day of the championship, the mixed doubles event in the 1960s attracted as much public attention as it did its fellow players.

The Delhi pair finished only one place ahead of the Bengal duo, who are ranked No. 4, did not start positively and lost the opening match badly. But it did not lose hope and recovered nicely to lead the 2-1. Nevertheless, the Bengal pair’s fighting qualities came to the fore as it launched itself to even the score and won the fourth game.

However, in the decision, it couldn’t keep up the pace as a determined Ravinder and Indu charged and went from strength to strength to pack it in to earn the gold and trophy.

In the 60 plus women’s doubles category, two Maharashtrian pairs, Deepa Jain and Ujwala Marathe and Nutan Dhikale and Swati Suhas Agharkar entered the semi-finals, while Indu Sharma and Sunita Mudgil from Delhi and Gayatri Adiga and Poornima Bhojaraj from Karnataka also joined them in the semifinal round.

In the 65-plus women’s doubles, with the top seeded and the title favorites, Mangal Saraf and Ranjana S. Patki going straight to the semi-finals, three other pairs had to play their quarter-finals to get into the medal round. Mythili Sodhi and Rajeswari Mhetre of Maharashtra defeated Gouri Dey and Sharbari Moitra of Chhattisgarh 3-0, Geeta Rani Rahariya and Kamlesh Jain Bakliwal of Rajasthan defeated Rama Kamal Mangal and Anjali Kanetkar of Maharashtra, also 3-0, while Jyoti Kulkarni Ingrid Dsa from Maharashtra faced good opposition from Sikkim before beating them 3-2.

In other events including mixed doubles 60 plus final: Ravinder Kumar Sharma/Indu Sharma (Delhi) defeated Jaswinder Singh Patheja/Mantu Murmur (WB) 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-1, 8-11 & 11-8).

In Women’s Doubles 60 plus quarter-finals: Deepa Jain/Ujwala Marathe (Maharashtra) defeated Padmini Desai/Bhavana Shah (Gujarat) 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10; Nutan Dhikale/Swati Suhas Agharkar (Maharashtra) defeated Bhavana Gopal/Sushila Devi Pillay (Karnataka) 11-9, 11-8, 11-3; Indu Sharma/Sunita Mudigl (Delhi) defeated Geeta Kumthekar/Rohini Vasant Ailwar (Maharashtra) 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; Gayathri Adiga/Poornima Bhojaraj (Karnataka) beat Neeta Kulkarni/Nisha Kapse (Maharashtra) 10-12, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9 and 11-6.

In women’s doubles 65 plus (quarter-final): Mythili Sodhi / Rajeshwari Mhetre (Maharashtra) defeated Gouri Dey / Sharbari Moitra (Chhattisgarh) 11-5, 11-4, 11-6; Geeta Rani Rahariya/Kamlesh Jain Bakliwal (Rajasthan) defeated Rama Kamal Mangal/Anjali Kanetkar (Maharashtra) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Jyoti Kulkarni/Maria Ingrid DSA (Maharashtra) defeated Prem Jyoti Lama/Radhika Pradhan (Sikkim) 11-1, 2-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-5.

