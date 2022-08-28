Middles leads women’s volleyball in loss to number 6 Pitt





Next game: vs. San Diego 28-8-2022 | 5:00 AM HT Aug 28 (Sun) / 5:00 AM HT against San Diego History COLLEGE STATION, Texas The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team (0-2, 0-0 Big West) fell to the sixth-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1, 0-0 ACC), 25-17, 25-16, 25- 21 on Day 2 of the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station, Texas. Hawaii’s mid-blockers led UH’s offensive attack as Tiffany Westerberg set a team-high nine kills with two blocks and Amber Igiede buried seven no-fault kills in 17 swings for a team-best hitting percentage of 0.412 plus two blocks, two digs and a service ace. Riley Wagoner set a team-high 11 digs for its first double-digit dig game of the season. Setters Just Kate and Mylana Byrd gave 24 and four assists respectively, while five different Rainbow Wahine scored a service ace each. Hawai’i was trying to make in-game adjustments, shuffling things around from the second set, looking for a combination that could gain some traction. Chandler Cowell , Annika the Good and Byrd all made their season debuts for Green & White. All eight UH hitters who made the trip to the “Lone Star State” recorded at least one kill in the match, but overall, UH’s attack struggled against Pitt’s high front line, and was knocked out 12.0-to-4, 0. In the first set, Pitt went out to a 17-10 lead. UH scored three-straight on a couple of kills from Igiede and a service ace from Kendra Ham to follow four. But the Panthers scored the next seven to extend their lead to 20-13, forcing a UH timeout. Pitt eventually withdrew, scoring the last three points, 25-17. Red shirt junior transfer Chandler Cowell and red shirt freshman Annika the Good got the nod to outside hitter in the second set. For de Goede, it marked her first return to the field since an injury at the end of the season held her back in our last 22 games of 2021. UH saw the Panthers take a 4-0 lead straight out of the gate. Pitt eventually built a seven-point lead and served at 12-5. Hawai’i would go on a 5-on-1 run that was capped by a Cowell/Westerberg block to leave three points at 13-10. Pitt called a timeout and from that point UH outscored, 12-6 along the stretch to win Set 2, 25-16. Hawai’i held the Panthers within striking distance early in the third, but Pitt started to pull away and served at 22-16. The Rainbow Wahine fought back to rally with a 5-on-0 service from rookie Caylen Alexander to narrow their deficit by one point to 22-21, forcing the Panthers to call their second two-point timeout. Pitt then closed the game by winning the last three points and sealing the sweep over Hawai’i, 25-21. Pitt’s Valeria Vazquez Gomez had a match-high 12 kills, while Serena Gray had a match-high nine blocks and Ashley Browske pulled out a match-high 19 digs in three sets. Setters Cam Ennis and Rachel Fairbanks each provided 16 assists. The Rainbow Wahine closes out the Texas A&M Invitational on Sunday morning (Aug. 28) at 5:00 a.m. HT against No. 25 San Diego (2-0). #HawaiiWVB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2022/8/27/middles-lead-womens-volleyball-in-loss-to-no-6-pitt.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos