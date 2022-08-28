Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Asia Cup Opener: When cricket is in the back seat

There is a rare condition called sleep inversion that affects certain individuals where their wake pattern is reversed. They temporarily become nocturnal and sleep during the day. A similar pattern takes place when India plays against Pakistan in cricket.

Without bilateral ties, the neighbors will face each other alone in multi-team events such as the World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. The rest of the year, when India plays endlessly, there is discussion, debate and no end to cricket analysis. Who should bat where, who should drop, what the bowling combination should be and everything in between.

When it comes time for India-Pakistan, the real cricket takes a back seat in the lead up to matches.



In India, cricket and Bollywood are everyday metaphors for greater things. While Bollywood tells fantasy stories, sports are very real; therefore, India-Pakistan cricket has long been portrayed as war minus the shooting.

While this makes for a story that fits, the reality on the ground can sometimes be very different. In the neutral territory of the United Arab Emirates where the Asian Cup is played, India and Pakistan are in the same group and will play each other once to begin with, and unless Hong Kong upsets one of these cricketing giants they will meet again in the second round. There is the glorious possibility that the two teams will meet again in the final of the tournament.



The joke is that the Asian Cup is actually a way for India and Pakistan to play a series of three matches while the other teams battle it out in the rest of the competition. This is a bit disrespectful to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are not just there to make up the numbers, but it is clear which events are the cynosure of all eyes.

On the eve of the match, Rohit Sharma, the captain, tried to downplay the rhetoric. You can do all the hype you want, he told the media. Our job as players is to go out and try to win the game. This is the same for players from both teams.

The day before, KL Rahul, the vice-captain, had handled it a little more realistically. We cannot run away from the rivalry and emotion that surface as a player. As youngsters, we always looked forward to being in such clashes. If you get the chance to play in a clash like India-Pakistan, it will be a game of bat and ball, the Indian vice-captain said.

You see the opposition as opposition and try to be your best, focus more on yourself than on the opposition. You will not worry about talking, atmosphere and emotions from the outside. Yes, you tend to put in 10% more effort, but we’re still players, we all love this game, we’ve all had similar problems. After the game or before, everything goes away. You become normal people, learn from each other, share experiences. It’s always been friendly.

It is clearly a big game, especially given the painful defeat that Pakistan inflicted on India when the teams last met, including in Dubai, at the World Twenty20 Championship in October 2021. India had never lost to Pakistan at a World Cup before, and the manner of the loss was especially difficult for fans to take. Shaheen Shah Afridi cut the heart of the at bat early on and India had no way back into the game.

But while the focus is on the first meeting against Pakistan, the tournament as a whole is crucial for India. In the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia, India are fine-tuning their combinations. Rahul recently returned from a two month injury,

Kohli continues his quest for form and different options have been tried in different places. How will India find a place for Rishab Pant, the only left batsman in the top six? How press India in Dinesh Karthik, brought back to international cricket as a successful T20 finisher? Can Deepak Hooda take a peek after strong recent batting performances, especially as he brings nifty spin bowling to the party?

The Indian cricket-loving fraternity may be looking for revenge against Pakistan after the latest loss, but for team management, the focus is not just on this tournament, but also on the World Cup.

We tried several things, because only when you do will you get answers to the questions before you, Rohit explained. While he won’t say publicly if these questions have already been answered, much will be revealed when the team list for India’s first game is announced.

