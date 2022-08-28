Welcome to Week 2 of the Tennessee High School Football Season.

It’s another packed night of high school soccer games and scores in Nashville. The best game for Friday night is Brentwood Academy’s non-regional home game with CPA. BA has second quarterback George MacIntyre, who was named the No. 2 college quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He is also the No. 30 college prospect in the country.

MacIntyre is the grandson of former Vanderbilt football coach George MacIntyre and son of Matt MacIntyre. His uncle Mike MacIntyre is the football coach of the FIU.

The Eagles (0-1) are coming off a 50-49 loss against Eagle’s Landing (Georgia). CPA (1-0) is coming off a win over Independence without coach Ingle Martin, who missed Week 1 to row at Nolensville in the Little League World Series where his son is competing.

CPA hallmark Vanderbilt commitment London Humphreys at wide receiver and Coastal Carolina commitment Bo Burklow, a tight end.

Here’s a recap of Week 2 of the TSSAA football season.

21:25: Upperman beats Trousdale County 433-77 in defeat

Upperman beating Trousdale County isn’t annoying. But the Bees showed why they can be a contender in Class 4A with a dominant 49-0 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

Upperman defeated Trousdale 433 yards to 77 in the defeat. And the Bees only tried five passes in the game.

Terrance Dedmon had nine carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in the win. And teammate Jaxson Rollins had 120 yards on 12 carries. He also only had 12 bears.

21:20 Brentwood Academy wins Tennessean Game of the Week

Brentwood Academy took its first win of the season, beating CPA 28-17 in The Tennessean’s Game of the Week.

Deuce Scott, who missed the matchup last year due to injury, was a bear to deal with all night. His 15-yard run late in the game sealed the win, allowing the Eagles to run out (1-1) on the clock. Brentwood Academy opens DII-AAA West Region play against Briarcrest next week.

8:59 PM: Coffee County leads ‘Coffee Pot’ rivalry match

Konnor Heaton’s touchdown pass late in the third quarter has given Coffee County a 28-14 lead over rival Tullahoma in the annual Coffee Pot rivalry game with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

Coffee County has not won the rivalry game since 2016, when the Red Raiders won 49-10.

8:13 pm: Marcel magic: Reed throws TD to end of half

Ole Miss bet Marcel Reed found teammate Claiborne Richards in the back of the end zone for a 34-yard TD pass to end the first half. The TD pass is Reed’s second of the game. He also has a rushing TD along with teammate Jonothan Moore’s TD run.

The score gave the Big Red a 28-0 lead over Pearl-Cohn, who are trying to take its first win of the season.

Springfield is off to a warm start

Springfield has jumped to a 20-0 lead with 6:24 to go in the top half after a short distance TD run. The score was set by a deep pass from Devon Crenshaw. Crenshaw also has a 3-yard TD run.

7:58 PM Gary Rankin’s transition to Division II is off to a good start

Former Riverdale and Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin appears to have made a smooth transition into the Division II world.

Rankin, who is in his first season with Boyd Buchanan in the Chattanooga area, leads Davidson Academy 13-3 at halftime. Boyd Buchanan opened the season with a 62-0 loss to Greenback.

19:47: MacIntyre gives Brentwood Academy 14-3 lead

Second quarterback George MacIntyre’s short pass to Deuce Scott gave the Eagles a 14-3 lead with 2:59 left in the second quarter. MacIntyre, the grandson of former Vanderbilt football coach George MacIntyre, rolled to the right and threw the pass to Scott in the corner of the end zone when a CPA defender applied pressure.

19:42: MBA extends lead to 14-0

Marcel Reed added a 33-yard TD run to his night. The Ole Miss quarterback’s commitment had an 18-yard TD pass earlier in the game.

MBA now leads city rival Pearl-Cohn 14-0.

Blackman’s attack is back on track

Don’t worry about the Blazin’ Fast Blackman attack. After taking just 14 points in a 23-14 loss to Brentwood, Blackman scored 22 points in the first quarter against Gallatin and led 28-8 in the second.

All four TDs for the Blaze were 30 yards or more.

7:14 PM: MBA takes early 7-0 lead

Ole Miss bet Marcel Reed gave MBA a 7-0 lead over Pearl-Cohn with an 18-yard TD completion to teammate Hutton Durrett. That’s Reed’s second TD pass to Durrett this season and it’s Reed’s third to start the season.

7:01 PM: Match of the week starts

We started with The Tennessean’s Game of the Week.

Sportswriter Joe Spears covers CPA’s game at Brentwood Academy, featuring two of the best teams in the Nashville area. Brentwood Academy features second quarterback George McIntyre, who considers 247Sports the No. 2 quarterback in the country for 2025 and the No. 30 prospect in the country.

That’s a tall order for a quarterback playing in his second-ever varsity game. He was 24-of-33 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 loss. CPA has its own talent, including Vanderbilt commitment London Humphreys and Coastal Carolina commitment Bo Burklow.

London Bironas sends the kick-off four meters past the end zone. CPA starts the game on his 20th. And we have left.