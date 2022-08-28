Appalachian State Field Hockey opens season with win





App State hockey kicked off the 2022 season with a 4-1 win over Towson Friday night in front of a packed crowd. After an hour of weather delay, the Mountaineers scored three goals in the first half to take a comfortable lead before splitting the second half with the Tigers 1-1 in a quick brawl. “I’m really proud of the way our team has worked together as a unit tonight,” said head coach Meghan Dawson. “Our interceptions and capitalizations on corners were the keys to success and we will continue to work on our open-field targets in practice this week.” Returning All-MAC roster Friederike Stegen struck first for the Mountaineers, giving App State a one-goal lead in the sixth minute of the action. Corners were the difference for the rest of the game for the home team. App State had a total of three corners in play and scored a goal on all three chances. Pauline Mangold, Appalachian’s primary inserter, scored on her own insert after recovering the ball and bumping into the goal at the start of the second quarter. Later in the second period, momentum continued for the Mountaineers as Mangold poured it in to Carli Ciocco, who set up Anna Smarrelli for her first goal of the season. After one goal from Towson’s Georgia Beachley in the second half, Smarrelli scored a second time to seal the win with the exact same play as her previous goal. Mangold’s effort again led to Ciocco’s assist on Smarrelli. Sarah Farrell, App State’s leading goalscorer, finished with one shot on target. Senior goalkeeper Addie Clark had one save on two Tigers’ shots. In addition to the great start from Appalachian’s veterans, the Mountaineers saw key minutes from newcomers Fien Zwaan, Lise Boekaar, Bridget Donovan, Sarah Perkins, Henriette Stegen and Hadley Kuzmicky. Clark, Swan, Allison Corey and Grace Ball each pitched a full 60 minutes for the Black & Gold in the backfield to keep Towson on one target with two shots. The Mountaineers continue their homestand at noon on Sunday against the Georgetown Hoyas.

