Catamounts Weather Lightning Delay to End Stuck Draw With UT Martin

Score:Western Carolina 0, UT Martin 0

Facts:West Carolina 0-1-3; UT Martin 0-2-1

Place:Cullowhee, NC | Catamount Athletic Complex CULLOWHEE, NC Western Carolina and UT Martin battled through more than two lightning delays before they could play the second half to end Saturday’s game in a 0-0 draw at the Catamount Athletic Complex. Individual leaders: Catamount senior goalkeeper Melody Mezzina played 78 minutes of shutout football, in goal, and scored five saves.

freshman goalkeeper Leanne Trudel closed the game in goal for the Catamounts who played the final at 11:17 to secure the shutout.

UT Martin rookie goalie Poppie Bastock was a thorn in the side of Catamounts, registering 11 saves in the game.

Abbie Lainhart had five shots, four on target.

Naya Marcil had four shots with three on target.

Inside the Box Score The Catamounts had 12 shots in the first half that tested the Skyhawks freshman keeper Bastock, including three consecutive shots that they averted.

Before the game, the Catamounts had 17 shots with 11 on target.

Western Carolina spent 41 percent of the game on UT Martin’s side of the field.

UT Martin finished the game with six shots, three in the first and three in the second.

News and Comments: Mezzina had five saves in the game, the second most for the senior this season.

Mezzina had two shutouts this season, scoring at an average of 0.84.

Western Carolina is still looking for its first win as the team has seen three of its first four games end in a draw.

The Catamounts have eliminated two opponents this year.

It was Skyhawk goalkeeper Bastock’s first shutout of her collegiate career.

Western Carolina will play the next five games on the road. Next one: Western Carolina travels to UNC Asheville on Thursday for a game that starts at 6 p.m. Stay up to date on all things Catamount women’s football and WCU Athletics via the social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@catamounts, @Catamountsoccer). Read the full article

