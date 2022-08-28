Cricket Australia vs Zimbabwe, live scores, first ODI, how to watch, stream, wickets, updates in Townsville





Zimbabwe has been skittled for 200 in the first ODI against Australia in Townsville, while Cameron Green took stunning figures of 5-33. In response, Australia is 0-22 after 3.5 overs. The tourists lost the toss and got to work before reaching 1-87 in the 21st over and later 4-185 in the 43rd over. Seeking a belated flurry, Zimbabwe then collapsed late with Green and his fellow Aussies rioting. MATCH CENTERS: Live scorecard, ball-by-ball updates and more! Watch Australia v Zimbabwe. Every ODI Live & Exclusive to Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > Zimbabwe lost 6-15 and was thrown out in the 48th. The Greens career ODI figures going into the match were 1-169, but his distance has now increased dramatically with his first haul of five wicket. Adam Zampa was Australia’s other multiple wicket-taker with 3-57 from his 10 overs. Meanwhile, during the innings break, there was a touching tribute to the late Andrew Symonds, with his family and best friend Jimmy Maher putting his baggy green on the middle wicket. Previously, Steve Smith made one of the best catches we could see this summer, when the Aussie star made a dive to fire Tony Munyonga. Smith had to make some serious ground to get within range of where the ball would land, but the star produced a blinder and held onto the ball as Munyonga took off for 7. Follow all the action from the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe in our LIVE BLOG below! Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Zimbabwe XI: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi Follow all the action from Australia’s match against Zimbabwe in our LIVE BLOG below! Don’t see the blog? click here < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> England rolls Proteas for 151 on day one | 01:05 MORE COVERAGE BBL Mock Draft: Big sleeper goes first as Sixers swing at key point of difference England buck Bazball trend as Stokes patient tons crushes South Africa It’s Special: Australian Stars Break Big Cricket Myth As A Very Dangerous Threat Rises Zimbabwe’s opening pair of Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani began to frustrate their resilience. The wicket came not long after the Aussies burned a review that was immediately slammed. Green, who had bowled a no-ball on his first throw, hit Kaia’s pads that seemed to go down the leg stump. The Aussies burst out with a roll call, but the umpire didn’t raise his hand. While it seemed obvious the ball wouldn’t have fallen into the stumps, skipper Aaron Finch decided to use one of the ratings in a puzzling decision. The review only confirmed what the umpire already knew, as the ball went down.

