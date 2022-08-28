Serena and Venus Williams in shock announcement

Venus and Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2017. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Serena and Venus Williams have sent tennis fans into a frenzy after announcing that they will be playing doubles together at the US Open.

The superstar sisters, who have won two of their 14 grand slam titles in women’s doubles at Flushing Meadows, received a wildcard from the US Tennis Association on Saturday.

It is the first time the Williams sisters have played doubles together since the French Open in 2018.

Serena announced earlier this month that she plans to move away from professional tennis – presumably after the US Open – meaning her double arc with Venus could mark her retirement from the sport.

Serena turns 41 next month, while Venus turns 42 in June.

The sisters won the women’s doubles championship at the US Open in 1999 – the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York – and 2009.

They also have six Grand Slam titles in doubles at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at the French Open.

The most recent came at Wimbledon in 2016, and they remain undefeated in the women’s grand slam doubles final 14-0.

They have also won three double gold medals together in the Olympics and a combined 30 grand slam titles – 23 for Serena and seven for Venus.

The Williams sisters have not competed in doubles since they lost in the third round of the French Open in 2018.

Since then, each Williams sister has competed in two doubles events with other partners.

Serena and Venus Williams celebrate after winning the US Open doubles title in 2009. (Photo by Howard Earl Simmons/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

For Serena, one was with Caroline Wozniacki in January 2020 and the other with Our Jabeur in June in EastbourneEngland, in a lawn tuning for Wimbledon.

That marked Serena’s return to competitive tennis after being away from the tour for nearly a full year, recovering from a hamstring injury she sustained at Wimbledon in 2021.

For Venus, her first double event since 2018 was with Harriet Dart in June 2019, and the other was with American teen Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open.

In singles, Venus was also off tour for nearly a year until she returned at a tournament in Washington earlier this month.

While Serena has revealed her plans to quit tennis, Venus has not.

The news that the Williams sisters will team up again in doubles – probably for the last time – sent tennis fans into a frenzy on social media.

Serena Williams Gets Center Court Billing At US Open

Serena is scheduled to open the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday night in what could be the last singles match of her career.

“It is a privilege to share the court with Serena,” Kovinic said on Friday.

“I really hope I can show my good game. Maybe my best game.”

They crossed paths over the years in changing rooms before touring, but Kovinic said she never had the nerve to request a joint practice session.

Venus and Serena Williams at the US Open in 2018. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I thought, ‘Okay, that’s Serena and I’m Danka,'” said 80th-placed Kovinic, whose best grand slam results yet reaching the third round at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in January. May, before losing to a grand slam champion each.

“I didn’t feel like I could approach her to ask. Serena is an icon. If I didn’t play her on Monday, I wouldn’t have all this attention. I’m aware of that,” she said.

“So it will be a very nice experience and at the same time maybe a little stressful. Of course I will feel pressure. But I will try to make something positive out of it.”

