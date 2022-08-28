Sports
Fillier just fills twice for Canadian women in the Swiss defeat on hockey worlds
Sarah Fillier thought about it for a moment, but instead let her Plan B work.
Canada’s youngest player in the Women’s Hockey World Cup scored twice in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Switzerland at Herning’s Kvik Hockey Arena.
The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ontario, saw Canada lead 2-0 in the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game.
Behind the Swiss net, Fillier briefly considered lifting the puck on the blade of her stick and attempting an enveloping lacrosse-style goal in a move known as “The Michigan” because it was first performed by Wolverine Mike Legg in 1996.
“It definitely occurred to me,” Fillier said after the game. “I just went to see if the… [puck] jumped on my stick nice and fast, but that didn’t happen.”
Instead, she skated out the puck and scored from the high slot to finish a give-and-go with defender Ella Shelton.
The boy who kicks things off for !#WomensWorlds | @SarahFillier91 pic.twitter.com/nsCq1M6qEw
“By the time I got to the far post I was like, ‘I’m just playing with Ella. She’s wide open,’ and she hit me back,” Fillier said. “I just got lucky with a pair of shin guards and a back so it’s nice to get some puck luck early in the game.”
Blayre Turnbull scored and had an assist and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, who tied Pool B with the United States with two wins apiece. Ann-Renee Desbiens put seven shots into the Canadian net.
VIEW | Canada improves to 16-0 all-time vs. Switzerland at the Women’s World Cup:
Braendlistellar innet
Swiss counterpart Andrea Braendli, who also tends Ohio State’s goal, turned down 42 shots in the loss. Alina Marti scored Switzerland’s first-ever goal against Canada in a women’s world championship in the third period.
Braendli’s exploits helped the Swiss keep Canada at their closest score since the latter defeated them 3-1 in the 2014 Olympic semifinals.
“It’s always great to play against the best players in the world,” said Swiss striker Alina Mueller. “We fought together and in the second period they showed us how to play hockey.”
Finland’s Anni Keisala also set a goaltending showcase on Saturday with 66 saves, but the US won 6-1. A win and a loss put Switzerland ahead of the scoreless Finns in the group.
Sweden defeated Germany 4-3 in a shootout and the Czech Republic defeated the host Danes 5-1 in Pool B in Frederikshavn.
VIEW | Canada beats Finland in opening tournament:
Canada had less than 24 hours to recover before Sunday-afternoon’s game against scoreless Japan. The defending champions will close the preliminary round against the US on Tuesday
Switzerland’s best result was a bronze medal in 2012, followed two years later by an Olympic bronze medal in Sochi, Russia.
After Marti’s goal at 12:32 of the third period, the Swiss claimed they had scored a power play goal with five minutes to go, but officials disagreed that the game had been called to death.
Turnbull put an exclamation mark on Canada’s win as he came in from the neutral zone and calmed a wrist shot under Braendli with just under two minutes left in the game.
“It was a timely goal for us, just in the sense that we killed a lot of penalties late in the third and they scored a goal, so we really didn’t want to give them much life after that,” said Turnbull.
Striking Olympic debut
Fillier scored eight goals and provided three assists in her Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She scored three and assisted on three in seven games on her World Cup debut in Calgary a year ago.
When Fillier wants to attempt a high point goal, she has the green light from her coach.
“If she scores goals, I don’t care how she finds a way to do it,” Ryan said. “She’s someone who can do that in practice, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she does that in a match.”
Areas to clean up
Ryan was less than pleased with the amount of time Canada spent shorthanded in the first two games of the tournament, as well as his team’s offensive zone play between the face-off dots against the Swiss.
“I’m actually someone who doesn’t mind if we take a lot of penalties if we take the right kind of penalties,” said the coach. “I don’t think the penalties were of the right type tonight and so far in this event.
‘I think we’ve fallen into something a bit’ [Switzerland’s] gameplan would have been more than what we wanted our gameplan to be. They wanted to hide and protect the center of the ice between the dots and we made a bit of a circus out of the dots.
Switzerland was generally 0-for-6 with an extra player. Canada’s power play was 0-for-2.
“We don’t want to be understaffed,” Canadian striker Jamie Lee Rattray said. “I think we should also do better by taking more penalties.
“We want to make sure we get our power play there. You look at who’s in our power play and it’s pretty fun to watch them rip the puck around.”
Fillier scored her second of the game with a quick release from close range in the second period. Clark gave Canada a 3-0 lead just 32 seconds later when she fell to her knee and netted a shot from Braendli.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/canada-switzerland-womens-hockey-worlds-recap-aug-27-1.6564482
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]