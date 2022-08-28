Fillier just fills twice for Canadian women in the Swiss defeat on hockey worlds

Sarah Fillier thought about it for a moment, but instead let her Plan B work.

Canada’s youngest player in the Women’s Hockey World Cup scored twice in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Switzerland at Herning’s Kvik Hockey Arena.

The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ontario, saw Canada lead 2-0 in the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game.

Behind the Swiss net, Fillier briefly considered lifting the puck on the blade of her stick and attempting an enveloping lacrosse-style goal in a move known as “The Michigan” because it was first performed by Wolverine Mike Legg in 1996.

“It definitely occurred to me,” Fillier said after the game. “I just went to see if the… [puck] jumped on my stick nice and fast, but that didn’t happen.”

Instead, she skated out the puck and scored from the high slot to finish a give-and-go with defender Ella Shelton.

“By the time I got to the far post I was like, ‘I’m just playing with Ella. She’s wide open,’ and she hit me back,” Fillier said. “I just got lucky with a pair of shin guards and a back so it’s nice to get some puck luck early in the game.”

Blayre Turnbull scored and had an assist and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, who tied Pool B with the United States with two wins apiece. Ann-Renee Desbiens put seven shots into the Canadian net.

Braendlistellar innet

Swiss counterpart Andrea Braendli, who also tends Ohio State’s goal, turned down 42 shots in the loss. Alina Marti scored Switzerland’s first-ever goal against Canada in a women’s world championship in the third period.

Braendli’s exploits helped the Swiss keep Canada at their closest score since the latter defeated them 3-1 in the 2014 Olympic semifinals.

But despite six power play opportunities and the relentless ringing of their vocal fan contingent, the Swiss only amassed eight shots at Desbiens. Canada is 16-0 all-time against Switzerland.

“It’s always great to play against the best players in the world,” said Swiss striker Alina Mueller. “We fought together and in the second period they showed us how to play hockey.”

Finland’s Anni Keisala also set a goaltending showcase on Saturday with 66 saves, but the US won 6-1. A win and a loss put Switzerland ahead of the scoreless Finns in the group.

Sweden defeated Germany 4-3 in a shootout and the Czech Republic defeated the host Danes 5-1 in Pool B in Frederikshavn.

Canada had less than 24 hours to recover before Sunday-afternoon’s game against scoreless Japan. The defending champions will close the preliminary round against the US on Tuesday

Switzerland’s best result was a bronze medal in 2012, followed two years later by an Olympic bronze medal in Sochi, Russia.

After Marti’s goal at 12:32 of the third period, the Swiss claimed they had scored a power play goal with five minutes to go, but officials disagreed that the game had been called to death.

Turnbull put an exclamation mark on Canada’s win as he came in from the neutral zone and calmed a wrist shot under Braendli with just under two minutes left in the game.

“It was a timely goal for us, just in the sense that we killed a lot of penalties late in the third and they scored a goal, so we really didn’t want to give them much life after that,” said Turnbull.

Striking Olympic debut

Fillier scored eight goals and provided three assists in her Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She scored three and assisted on three in seven games on her World Cup debut in Calgary a year ago.

“I don’t even look at her as a young player anymore because we rely on her so much and she’s quite composed with the way she plays and the way she carries herself,” said Canadian head coach Troy Ryan.

When Fillier wants to attempt a high point goal, she has the green light from her coach.

“If she scores goals, I don’t care how she finds a way to do it,” Ryan said. “She’s someone who can do that in practice, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she does that in a match.”

Areas to clean up

Ryan was less than pleased with the amount of time Canada spent shorthanded in the first two games of the tournament, as well as his team’s offensive zone play between the face-off dots against the Swiss.

“I’m actually someone who doesn’t mind if we take a lot of penalties if we take the right kind of penalties,” said the coach. “I don’t think the penalties were of the right type tonight and so far in this event.

‘I think we’ve fallen into something a bit’ [Switzerland’s] gameplan would have been more than what we wanted our gameplan to be. They wanted to hide and protect the center of the ice between the dots and we made a bit of a circus out of the dots.

“A lot of puck possession, but not finding many ways to get between the dots where goals are scored.”

Switzerland was generally 0-for-6 with an extra player. Canada’s power play was 0-for-2.

“We don’t want to be understaffed,” Canadian striker Jamie Lee Rattray said. “I think we should also do better by taking more penalties.

“We want to make sure we get our power play there. You look at who’s in our power play and it’s pretty fun to watch them rip the puck around.”

Fillier scored her second of the game with a quick release from close range in the second period. Clark gave Canada a 3-0 lead just 32 seconds later when she fell to her knee and netted a shot from Braendli.