Punching people with brain teasers is no way to hire the best

Do you know what a seventh minus an eighth is? And how would you feel if you had to spit out the answer quickly in a job interview?

If the thought is shocking, bad luck. The polls say Britain will be led within days by a prime minister who is eager to test this sort of mental arithmetic for officials in interviews.

In addition, Liz Truss, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, is unwilling to point out those who, for example, cannot immediately say what a seventh minus an eighth is, The Times reported. last weekend.

My first thought when I saw this was that it was one of the most interesting things I’d read about the strange robot Truss since the contest started last month. It could explain a lot about this daughter of a math professor, who has two math herself A levels.

Nor does it seem to me the worst idea to remove the countless from the higher ranks of the bureaucracy. And some jobs require a certain amount of math skills.

When I tried the seventh-minus-eighth test on FT colleagues last week, the first to pass it in a flash was a former financial analyst at the Lex bureau.

Most, like me, cringed as they searched for the answer, muttering words like denominator and numerator that apparently hadn’t passed their lips in years. But they got there in the end, which is handy in a place like the Financial Times.

The Truss test is also relatively simple, unlike the smarter tactics employed by Walt Bettinger, chief executive of US broker Charles Schwab.

He once revealed that he invited potential employees to breakfast and, after arriving early himself, had the restaurant manager prank the candidates to see how they deal with adversity.

This is only marginally better than an American tech company I’ve ever come across that sometimes asked job applicants to play table tennis after their job interview to see how they handled challenges. In any case, Bettinger’s hapless dining companions got breakfast.

The problem with both tricks is that they assume that people who go to a job will behave honestly, which is not the case.

If you really want a job at Charles Schwab, you’ll almost certainly treat a waiter politely at breakfast with the boss, no matter how many times you get an Americano instead of a latte.

You will also happily play ping pong, however much you may hate it.

Math skills are harder to fake, but mental math tests share another, deeper defect with the ping pong and breakfast tests. All suggest there is a special fail-safe way to hire good people.

In fact, choosing the most suitable employees is one of the hardest things to do well in any organization.

Remember this if you’re ever unlucky enough to get one of those weird interview questions like how many golf balls will fit in a 747? Or how many haircuts are done annually in the US?

The spread of these kinds of brain teasers is sometimes attributed to companies such as Google, who have sometimes used them in job interviews.

But questions like this are really worthless, says Laszlo Bock, the former head of Google People Operations. We’re doing everything we can to discourage this because it’s really just a waste of everyone’s time, he wrote in his 2015 book: Work rules.

The questions make interviewers feel smart, but they can be practiced and don’t do much to predict actual job performance, Bock said. So Google had switched to a series of measures that have been shown to better predict performance, such as tests of practical and cognitive skills.

This underlines the concern of Truss. Would she really blackmail someone just because they shuffled their sums?

I hope not, given what the political journalist, Simon Walters, wrote last week after reading about the seventh-minus-eighth test.

It reminded him of a meeting he had with Truss years ago when she urged schools to teach tables and other basics of education.

How much is seven times eight? he asked her. Unfortunately, he reported, the answer she gave was 54.

