The second season of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship (MiLC), presented by Sunoco, will come to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, August 28 at scenic Church Street Park in Morrisville, NC. The Seattle Thunderbolts and the Atlanta Fire will meet at 5 p.m. in a one-game championship final under the lights, which will be broadcast live on the MLC Network YouTube channel and Willow TV. A $150,000 top prize, the largest in American cricket history, will go to the Toyota Minor League Cricket Champions 2022.

The final game at Church Street Park, just 15 miles from downtown Raleigh, is free to attend tomorrow. Fans will have the chance to meet and greet the stars of Minor League Cricket, enjoy local food trucks, music and enjoy a family activity zone.

The Pacific Conference title was claimed Saturday afternoon by the Seattle Thunderbolts, who defeated the defending champions, the Silicon Valley Strikers, in a matinee matchup. Seattles six-run victory came after the Thunderbolts set a total of 155 for the Strikers to chase. Rishi Bhardwaj had a top score of 66 from 47 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. Fidel Edwards led in wickets for Silicon Valley, taking three, albeit at an expensive economic rate, and giving up 52 runs from his four overs.

The Strikers’ pursuit didn’t reach high gear, with big stars Unmukt Chand (24), Shehan Jayasuriya (12) and Lendl Simmons (39) failing to ignite like earlier in the season that saw Silicon Valley lose just two games. 17 played. The Strikers went into the final with 11 runs to win, and came up six short after a frugal bowled over by Shadley Van Schalkwyk. Phani Simhadri, the top wicket taker of the 2022 MiLC season, was once again Seattle’s most effective bowler, claiming two wickets while allowing just 17 runs from his four overs.

Seattle’s upset win will see them face off against the Atlanta Fire, who won the Atlantic Championship under the lights at Church Street Park on Saturday with a dominant 96-run victory over last year’s finalists, the New Jersey Stallions. Atlanta’s punching power was on display again, with captain Aaron Jones scoring best on 76 unbeaten from just 46 balls, giving his team a total of 210 runs and winning the Player of the Match award. A partnership of 102 between Jones and Jahmar Hamilton, who crushed 54 from just 29 balls, proved to be the deciding combination in the match.

New Jersey started their reaction quickly with opener Anthony Bramble hitting a fast 33 but the wickets tumbled quickly and the Stallions threw just 114 from 17.1 overs, with Sai Mukkamalla scoring best with 34 from 24 balls. Fires’ standout bowler was Evroy Dyer, who claimed four wickets in a 3.1 over spell that also yielded just 13 runs.

The Atlanta and Seattle wins set up a big showdown for Sunday night, with the championship finals kicking off at 5pm ET. The match and broadcast schedule at Church Street Park is as follows:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Seattle Thunderbolts vs. Atlanta Fire

Sunday, August 28, 5pm ET

Live broadcast on Willow TV and the MLC Network YouTube channel

Admission is free to Church Street Park and fans are encouraged to comment at www.minorleaguecricket.com/finals to receive important information to plan their visit ahead.

