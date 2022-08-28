Nebraska football is an unnatural disaster. An oil spill, a bridge collapse, an industrial explosion, that old black and white video of two trains crashing into each other, this is what has come to represent one of the proudest programs in the Bowl Subdivision.

While the program’s irrelevance predates coach Scott Frost, the decline has escalated dramatically under the former Cornhuskers quarterback.

After losing 31-28 to Northwestern in the season opener, Frost’s record in Nebraska now stands at 15-30. Of those losses, 21 came with a difference of one score. His comments last week about offensive linemen throwing up “15 to 20” times during practice must have received a shrug from a disheartened fanbase, who must be feeling the urge to lift at least as often every fall Saturday.

The loss to Northwestern, like so many others during Frost’s tenure, hit the same beats of a horror movie.

The cheerful, sunny start. Nebraska led 14-3 early in the second quarter after putting together two touchdown drives under new quarterback Casey Thompson, who was very sharp in the first half.

The “something seems wrong” moment. Northwestern responded with two scores, the second surpassing an 82m run with 25 seconds left in the first half to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead after two quarters.

The twist “call comes from within”. The Cornhuskers would respond with a pair of touchdown runs from Anthony Grant, a junior college transfer, including a 46-yard pinball to put Nebraska 28-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter. Nebraska would then attempt an onside kick, which was reclaimed by Northwestern. The Wildcats would score a touchdown from that short field; the Cornhuskers would not score again.

The bloody and inevitable conclusion. With 6:10 to go into the fourth quarter, Northwestern took over at the 6-yard line and racked up 53 yards in nine running plays, using 4:18 of the game clock before punting. Nebraska, pinned on the 4-yard line, performed three plays before an attempt by Thompson clattered through his intended receiver and was intercepted by Northwestern.

And as with any horror movie, train wreck or multi-car pile-up, it’s impossible to look away. The Cornhuskers and Northwestern lead the list of winners and losers from an abbreviated Week 0 lei that kicks off the 2022 season:

WINNERS

northwest

Chosen to finish last in the Big Ten West after winning just three times last year, Northwestern took a great first step toward what has become a Pat Fitzgerald-era tradition: the bounce-back season. With games ahead of Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) before returning to Big Ten play, the Wildcats are able to qualify for the bowl for what would be the fifth time in the year after the six The program’s losing seasons under Fitzgerald. In another trend among Big Ten teams in the Nebraska weight class, Fitzgerald managed to capitalize on the inevitable implosion of the Cornhuskers.

Western Kentucky

A series of off-season personnel and coaching changes lingered in the Hilltoppers’ season opener, a 38-27 win against Championship Subdivision Austin Peay. Behind quarterback Bailey Zappe, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley who now play for the Patriots, play for the Packers and coach in the same position at Texas Tech last year, last year’s offense ranked first nationally in passing, second in total offense and second in scoring. But WKU put up 387 yards against Austin Peay, well below last season’s average, while former West Florida transfer Austin Reed threw 279 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Illinois

Bret Bielema’s second season in Illinois started off nicely with a 38-6 win against Wyoming, a projected bowl team from the Mountain West. The Illini won five games on Bielema’s debut, including a record nine overtime win against Penn State, but were ineligible for the bowl, in part due to a non-conference loss to Texas-San Antonio. Will this win against the Cowboys make the difference between five wins and a postseason berth? Illinois has one more predictable win (Chattanooga) but will otherwise face 10 Power Five opponents during the regular season.

State of Florida

At the very least, a 47-7 romp against overmatched Duquesne puts FSU at 1-0 for the first time since 2016. a good start brings with it some recent history: FSU went 5-12 in games in August and September for the past five seasons, including a 0-4 point a season ago.

LOSERS

Scott Frost

The already slim chances of his return in 2023 essentially drop to zero. Even when he was no longer in control of the attack, he handed those reins over to new dispatcher Mark Whipple, who might update his rsum on the flight home. Frost nevertheless managed to disrupt the Cornhuskers’ timing with the mind-boggling onside kick; seeking the knockout punch, he dealt a potentially fatal blow to his security instead. With a non-conference game against Oklahoma on September 17 and a brutal November ahead, Nebraska will struggle to win enough games to save Frost’s job.

