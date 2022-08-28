Sports News Roundup: Duke Utah Volleyball Game Moved to Black Player After Racist Abuse; Football-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland triples, United wins, Arsenal remain top and more

Below is a summary of the current sports newsletters.

Duke Utah Volleyball Game Moved After Racist Abuse To Black Player

Duke University’s women’s volleyball game on Saturday was moved to an alternate venue in Provo, Utah after racist comments were thrown at a black player from the crowd during Friday’s game with BYU, school officials said. The incident prompted BYU to apologize and ban a fan identified as the culprit.

Football-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland gets triple, United win, Arsenal stay on top

Liverpool tied the record for the biggest ever Premier League win with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday, while Erling Haaland got his first Manchester City hat-trick and Manchester United ended a run of seven straight league defeats. But Arsenal remain the only team with a 100% record as they came off a goal to beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Gabriel who kept the Gunners at the top of the table.

Tennis-Osaka ‘very nervous’ for US Open

Naomi Osaka believes the pressure she has put on herself to turn her battle on the field in time for the US Open has left her “very anxious” on her way to the final Grand Slam of the year. Osaka, who counts two New York titles among her four Grand Slam wins in her career and has been open about her mental health issues, revealed her feelings when asked about her mentality prior to August 29-September. 11 US Open

Tennis-Mannarino happy with ‘unexpected’ title win in Winston-Salem for US Open

Adrian Mannarino entered the Winston-Salem Open simply to get some match training for the US Open, but the Frenchman achieved what he called an “unexpected” feat by winning the ATP 250 tournament on Saturday. Mannarino had a rocky start to the tournament as he saved four match points in his opening match, but bounced back into vogue by beating four seeded players en route to his first tour-level final since 2020.

Motor racing Verstappen is fastest but Sainz takes Belgian pole

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen raced in his own competition in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, but Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position after penalties rearranged the grid. The Dutchman set a time of one minute 43,665 seconds on the 7 km circuit to be 0.632 seconds faster than the Spaniard Sainz.

Motor racing Ferrari makes tire mistake, Red Bull worries about Leclerc’s speed

Ferrari made another strategic mistake on Saturday when they sent out their leading title contender Charles Leclerc on the wrong set of tires in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

‘Guard! What kind of tires are those?’ exclaimed Leclerc as he started the final stage of the hour-long session on new soft tires rather than a used set.

Cleveland tennis title win boosts Samsonova’s preparation for US Open

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova said winning the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland has helped her prepare for the US Open, although she expects different circumstances at this year’s Grand Slam final in New York. The great Samsonova took her 10th straight win with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Saturday’s final.

Golf-LIV Golf Joins Antitrust Case Against PGA Tour

LIV Golf has joined a handful of its players in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint that found four golfers have now had their names removed.

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour in early August over its decision to suspend them from playing on the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Tennis Williams sisters accept US Open doubles wildcard

Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard to the US Open, tournament organizers said Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-time doubles champions in the final major of the season, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles.

Tennis-Nadal and Medvedev regret Djokovic’s absence at US Open

Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the US Open, adding that the absence of a player of Serbian caliber was a major miss for the hard court Grand Slam. Djokovic, who won Wimbledon to take his major singles titles to 21, has chosen not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said on Thursday that he could not fly to New York for the final Grand Slam of the year.

