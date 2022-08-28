Sports
Asian Cup: India, Pakistan start campaign in Dubai | Cricket News
Who: India vs Pakistan
Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
When: 18:00 (14:00 GMT) Sunday 28 August
A clash between India and Pakistan on a cricket ground promises to be a fiery encounter, regardless of format, venue or event.
The teams’ Asia Cup opener on Sunday will turn the heat up a notch as it will take place in Dubai’s cricket stadium, where temperatures recently hit 46C (114.8F).
Given the political situation between neighbours, the two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012, and Sunday’s match marks the first time they have met since October last year. The last time they faced each other in a test series was in 2007.
Competitions between the two have fueled great fervor, but have also allayed military tensions between the two nations, which have fought four wars since independence from British rule in 1947.
Recently, photos and videos of Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Indian superstar Virat Kohli meeting on the sidelines of a practice session in Dubai went viral.
What is the mutual record?
India and Pakistan have played nine T20s, with the first winning seven, including the World T20 final in 2007.
This is the first meeting of the sides since the T20 World Cup match in Dubai last year when Pakistan swept home by 10 wickets, the sides won for the first time over India in a World Cup match.
How often will these sides meet in the Asian Cup?
Possibly three.
In addition to Sunday’s game, India and Pakistan can meet again in the Super Four and, if the fans and organizers are lucky, a blockbuster final awaits.
Will all eyes be on Kohli?
Kind of.
The former captain has played just four of India’s last 24 T20s. He has not reached the three-digit mark in international cricket since 2019, a run of more than 1,000 days.
He said the run’s drought had affected his well-being and that he mimicked the intensity to show that all was well.
For the first time in 10 years, I haven’t touched a bat in a month, Kohli said on Star Sports. I came to realize that I’ve been trying to fake my intensity a bit lately.
You convince yourself, no, I have the intensity. But your body is telling you to stop. Your mind is telling you to take a break and take a step back.
Kohli remains the top scorer in India-Pakistan T20 matches with 311.
Is the Indian tormentor Shaheen Afridi from Dubai playing?
Unfortunately for Pakistan, Afridi has been banned from the tournament and was replaced by Mohammad Hasnain. Afridi took three wickets the last time these two sides met.
Who else is out?
Pakistan also lost Mohammad Wasim through injury. Hasan Ali, who was initially dropped from the side named to the Asian Cup, was recalled as a replacement.
A relief for Pakistan, meanwhile, would be the absence of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who is missing due to injury.
Bed news for #India & #Pakistan
cricket fans #AsiaCup2022 #JaspritBumrah #ShaheenShahAfridia pic.twitter.com/M5Uu2xMzSF
Indian cricket team (@Teamindia_fans) August 20, 2022
What do the captains say?
Rohit Sharma (India): The mood in the camp is buzzing. It will undoubtedly be a challenge to play against Pakistan. We do talk about our losses, that’s how we improve as a team. that loss [in Dubai last year] hurt us at the time, but I think it’s been a while since that game has been played. We learn from our mistakes. For now it is a fresh start for us and it is clear that the team plays a lot of T20 cricket. We won’t think too much about what happened in October, that was a long time ago.
Babar Azam (Pakistan): No heat at all [between the two sides]. It is normal and as professionals we have to adapt to everything. Every game is important to me and it is my responsibility as captain to give 100 percent. Injuries are part of the team. We have good bench strength and we have a young battery of fast bowlers who have performed well and I have confidence in them.
meets #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/OgnJZpM9B1
Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2022
