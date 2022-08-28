Virginia Men’s Tennis | Alexander Ritschard qualifies for Wimbledon

QUEENS, NY Virginia men’s tennis alum Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland) had progressed through qualifying to earn a place in the main draw of the 2022 US Open men’s singles draw.

Ritschard, who is currently ranked No. 185 in the world, took a 6-1, 6-2 win against No. 220 Evan Furness of France in the first qualifying round. He defeated 19-year-old wildcard Zachary Svajda 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in the second round, then defeated No. 109 Franco Agamenone from France 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the qualifying last.

He takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round with 6 places. It’s the third game on the Tribune on Monday (August 29).

This is the second time Ritschard has qualified to play in a Grand Slam, having made it through qualifying at Wimbledon earlier this summer. He also advanced to the qualifying final at Roland-Garros. Ritschard took his first ATP Tour main draw win in July at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, an ATP 250 level event, as he advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Joao Sousa , no. 59 .

Ritschard has won five Futures titles in his professional career and was in the final of the Forli Challenger in Italy last year. While in Virginia, Ritschard played three seasons for the Cavaliers as a member of the 2015-17 NCAA Championship teams. In his senior season, he played No. 1 in singles, was named the ITA Atlantic Region Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award Winner and the ITA Atlantic Regions Most Improved Senior, while also earning a place in the All-ACC Second Team.

Ritschard is the 16th different Cavalier to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. At least one UVA alum has played in each of the last 54 Grand Slams dating back to 2009 Wimbledon.