Rafael Nadal sees 23rd major as Novak Djokovic retires at US Open

Rafael Nadal is aiming for a fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York starting next week, with his path to the title no longer blocked by Novak Djokovic, whose refusal to get vaccinated has put him out of a second major this year. banned. Nineteen years after his debut, 36-year-old Nadal is dragging his injury-prone body to a tournament he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the year of his last appearance. The Spaniard has served out the US Open four times in his career and there are renewed doubts about his physical ability to survive a grueling two weeks in Flushing Meadows.

Since a stomach injury forced Nick Kyrgios to give a walk-over in the Wimbledon final, Nadal has only played once – a first loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati.

Nadal admitted on Friday that he had protected his injury in Cincinnati, but had been able to practice intensively ahead of the US Open.

“I also take it very easy in the Cincinnati, also during practice. The game, I do my best without making all the effort to serve there,” said Nadal.

“I hope to be ready for the action. That’s all I can say.

“Be careful with the service, be honest. But in general, yes, I practice at a high level of intensity.”

Nadal has become accustomed to overcoming adversity and won a 14th French Open in June, despite playing the entire tournament with pain-killing injections in his foot.

An added incentive for Nadal is the opportunity to win back the number one spot in the world from defending champion Daniil Medvedev, the man he defeated in the 2019 final.

While Nadal trains in New York, his career-long rival Djokovic will remain in Europe after he finally gave up hope for a last-minute change in Covid policy by US authorities.

The famously unvaccinated Djokovic, who won the last of his three US Open crowns in 2018, has been banned from entering the United States because he refused to take the vaccine.

The 35-year-old, who saw his bid for a first Grand Slam race on the men’s calendar since 1969 by Medvedev end in the 2021 US Open final, has not played since taking a seventh Wimbledon title last month, a win who extended his Slam record. until 21.

His controversial vaccination stance also saw him deported in January from Melbourne, where he had hoped to defend his Australian Open title.

“Not having one of the best players in history in the Grand Slam draw is always a big miss, isn’t it?” was Nadal’s take on Djokovic’s absence.

“Difficult for the fans, difficult for the tournament, also difficult for the players, because we want to have the best field possible.”

With Roger Federer still absent from the tour and with question marks over Nadal’s fitness and Djokovic’s absence, the race for the men’s title will likely be as open as it has been in years past.

Marin Cilic, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Medvedev have broken the New York stranglehold of the “Big Three” since 2014.

Medvedev will be especially excited after being banned from Wimbledon along with all the other Russian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

On his return to the tour after the All England Club’s cold shoulder, the 26-year-old claimed the hard court title in Los Cabos.

World runner-up and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev will miss through injury, while fourth-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, a quarter-finalist in 2021, looks set to turn his potential into a first-ever Slam triumph at age 19 .

“I feel stronger and better prepared than last year,” said Alcaraz. “I’ve played long games, tough games this year against the top players. I think I’m more ready in this tournament than last year.”

Aside from Felix Auger-Aliassime, last year’s semifinalist, the rest of the current top 10 has endured a bittersweet relationship with New York.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz all still have to make it through the second week.

