Middles Rally Colorado to come back over Denver

BOULDER Colorado women’s volleyball made a wild comeback here Saturday night against Denver in five sets (25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9) and went undefeated in the Buffs Invitational this weekend.

The Buffs (3-0) dominated the game by 23 blocks, holding Denver (0-3) on a 0.143 batting percentage as both Alexia Kuehl and Meegan Hart took their first career double-doubles.

Hart, the tournament’s most valuable player, had 12 kills while hitting .480 and 11 blocks. Kuehl added 11 kills with 10 blocks and reached .333. Hart finished the tournament with 40 kills, reaching .543 with 18 total blocks, while Kuehl had a total of 22 blocks, averaging 1.83 per set.

Lexi Hadrycho collected 20 kills, led all players, with an incredible success rate of .341. She also put in a solid defensive performance with 14 digs and four blocks, recording her first double-double as a buff. Also for Colorado, Maya Tabron had 14 kills that hit .194.

The CU offensive was led by: Taylor Simpson with an impressive 47 assists, along with Brynna DeLuzio who came next Sterling Parker to fuel the comeback for Colorado. DeLuzio had 10 assists and three digs, while Parker added five blocks in limited minutes.

The block was the difference in the game as CU made 23 in total, the most since November 18, 2018 when Naghede Abu set the CU single game record with 17 block assists. CU committed only 19 errors in five sets, including nil in the fifth, while DU committed 33 errors, leading to a .291 to .143 pass rate difference.

The Buffalos will remain in Boulder next week awaiting their matchups against Illinois in 17th place on Saturday, September 3 at 2:30 PM and Iowa on Sunday, September 4 at 1:30 PM.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

SET ONE: Colorado came out of the gates quickly with a 6-2 lead with half of his points coming from blocks. A three point score by the Buffs resulted in a 13-8 lead and a timeout in Denver. At halftime, CU outhit the Pioneers by .400 to .000. Colorado led by eight points at 16-8 after collecting three more points. Kuehl’s second kill of the game gave the Buffs a 21-12 lead later in the set. Parker and Hart combined an emphatic block to give the CU setpoint. Hart then finished it off with a floater over the net as Colorado took the set 25-14.

TWO SETTINGS: Both teams tied 4-4 early in the set. The Pioneers took a three-point lead at 10-7, after Hailey Green and Jordan Lockwood each racked up their fourth kills. Hadrych committed a service error that caused Colorado to take the first time-out of the set trailing 14-11. A service ace from Lockwood gave DU the biggest lead of the evening at 18-13 after three unanswered runs. The Buffalos took their second and final timeout of the set while trailing 19-14. Shortly after, led by seven consecutive blocks of Parker, the Pioneers reduced the CU deficit to just four at 21-17, forcing a timeout in Denver. H. Green halted Colorado’s 4-0 run with her seventh total kill. The Buffs thought they had narrowed the Pioneers’ lead to two, but a challenge from the DU coaches reversed the call and gave Denver a 23-19 lead. Simpson’s service error has set a set point for the Pioneers. DU took the set 25-21 after the ball bounced off Poulter’s head and over the net for the winning kill.

SET THREE: Kuehl’s second kill of the set brought her tally to six to go along with her four blocks. The murder set everything up at seven o’clock. The tie advanced to 11 after Hart hit double-digit kills with a .769 batting rate. Parker immediately made her presence felt after coming in with a kill, making it 17-15 and ending Denver’s 4-0 scoring run. The Pioneers took a timeout after Colorado took the lead 19-18 on three unanswered runs. After falling behind again, CU tied the set to 21, all of which led to a timeout in Denver. Both teams continued to trade points until a 23-23 tie. An attacking foul by Schneggenburger gave DU a set point. The Pioneers won the set 25-23 on another offense by Buffs.

FOUR SETTINGS: After a 3-3 tie, Denver went on a 3-0 scoring run to take a 6-3 lead. Isabella Vasquez’s second service ace of the evening resulted in a time-out in Colorado, as the Pioneers led by five at 10-5. The Buffs responded with back-to-back blocks from their own leading Denver to take their first timeout while standing 15-13. In crunch time, Hart took her 10th block to get her first ever double-double. CU closed within one run at 22-21, forcing a time-out in Denver. Kuehl reached double-digit homicides at a pivotal point that brought it to 23. She then combined a block with Schneggenburger to give the Buffs set point. Colorado tied the game by two sets apiece after a block from Tabron. CU ended the set with a 4-0 scoring run.

SET FIVE: Hadrych’s 18th kill of the match brought the set to six. Her 19th kill gave the Buffs an 8-7 lead before both teams switched sides in the final set. Denver took a timeout trailing 10-8 on a kill by Tabron, bringing her tally to 14. A combined block of Kuehl and Schneggenburger gave the Buffs a set point. Colorado secured the win and closed the set with a 5-0 scoring run after Colorado’s 23rd block of the game.

QUOTES

head coach Jesse Mahoney

on the match

“Obviously I’m happy to win. That’s a really good team, even if they struggled in their first two games, that’s kind of a team I thought we’d see. They played 6-2 early and went to the 5-1 I think they are definitely better in the 5-1 You know when we win a first set easy I get uncomfortable because we tend to let down I think we did that in the second set, and then it got a bit of a dogfight, if you’re playing a match and you hit .290 and the other team hits .140, you don’t have to go five (sets), right? we have ways found to give them points in pieces We have I need to fix some things but this match identified those things I think this weekend identified some of those things We go back to the gym on Monday and get ready for next week. “

on Lexi Hadrycho

“First of all, she’s an amazing kid. We’re thrilled to have her alone in our program and in our culture. She works hard. She goes for it every day. She tries to understand what we want to do and how we want to do things.” and she’s really interested in that which is fantastic she’s got a big arm she’s got the biggest arm in the gym if we can get her the ball in the right place and she can make the right decisions she’s going to a lot to score. It’s funny to look at the magazine and she had .340. I still feel like she could have been a little bit better which means my perception is a little bit wrong because she was really good.”

On two middles with doubles

“This weekend is probably the best middle game, statistically I think I can remember. It’s pretty impressive to get kills through middles. And in terms of blocks, we didn’t just have a lot of blocks, we had them at key moments. Lex had some back to back that we really needed to win and stay alive So it’s nice Like I said you hit .290 and you keep the team at .140 It wouldn’t “We have to feel like it was tonight. So we just have to think of some other things and clean up our game here and there. But we’ll take the win.”

On the fifth set

“Yes, I told them at the end that the first set was as clean as we could play. I thought we were fantastic. And then we had a lot of muddy water in the middle. We have a picture of what we can do if we get called in and we have to stay dialed in all the time.”

Alexia Kuehl

About the defensive performance

“I think it’s nice to have teammates who clearly know what they’re doing. So obviously I can’t do it without putting on a pin and stuff like that. I think if I have some of them, of course I just want to get more. So I’m just trying to be more aggressive on it.”

About Brynna’s Impact

“When they come on, Brynna and Sterling, I feel the energy change and shift and like she said, Sterling’s really big energy. Brynna’s really big energy. And even if you just walk on the pitch, it changes attitude a lot. So it’s nice .”

About how this weekend prepared the team for next week’s matchups

“I just think this weekend was a good weekend to build chemistry in the team and work out our connections a little bit, see what works and what doesn’t and take that into next weekend.”

Brynna DeLuzio

About helping the team gain momentum

“It’s nice to be linked with Sterling, who brings a lot of energy to the team and of course we saw that as soon as she came in. She gives us a big block out there which I think is a bit attributed to the energy we were able to give .” and a little run when needed. So it was good. It was fun. “

About how this weekend prepared the team for next week’s matchups

“I think we’ve seen a lot this weekend from a slow start, but then being able to come back, which we don’t normally like to do, but it’s nice to see we can still come back and do the right things.” “We can do when we need to. But if we go into this next week, of course we’re in front of a good team from Illinois and Iowa. So we need to start with that rather than end up being tailor-made.”

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

Colorado

Meegan Hart (MVP) (COLORADO)

Alexia Kuehl (COLORADO)

Taylor Simpson (COLORADO)

Logan Case (WESTERN MICHIGAN)

Maggie King (WESTERN MICHIGAN)

Tiffany Paalman (GREEN BAY)

Lorrin Poulter (DENVER)