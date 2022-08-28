Sports
Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: India and Pakistan resume world’s biggest cricket rivalry | Cricket News
DUBAI: On Saturday night, the scorching heat abated here as a gentle breeze blew over the ICC academy as India and Pakistan showed up for training on the eve of their first Asia Cup match.
This is the match de Asia Cricket Council (ACC) counts on it to generate heat and income. Every second taxi driver talks about this tent design. The buzz is unmistakable.
The matches between India and Pakistan have always generated large investments. Over the past decade, the rivalry has intensified as the two teams now only meet in multi-country tournaments. That’s why the organizers have made sure that they will meet here at least twice in the tournament – three times if they both qualify for the final on September 11.
In essence, authorities have turned the continental event into the now elusive bilateral series as the two countries continually try to thaw their diplomatic relations. The administrators, even at ICC, have tried to create opportunities to pit these two against each other during major tournaments. And they succeeded after 2013. It is alleged that the draws are largely dominated by the drive to boost the game’s financial environment.
India’s history at Asia Cup
The current climate in international cricket is hostile. The domestic T20 competitions eat into the calendar and generate money more easily for the boards.
At a time when bilateral series, especially ODIs, are witnessing dwindling interest from players and fans alike, this T20 edition of Asia Cup could become a milestone for how the international game might be played in the future. Multiple teams competing for two big teams – who rarely meet – and attracting the fans and advertisers is a recipe for instant success.
More sugar than spices
The routine buildup of clashes between India and Pakistan over the centuries has craved spunk and a little animosity from both sides. Those who have followed the two teams here for the past three days have been blown away by the camaraderie between the players.
The images of Shaheen Afridi with Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal have spread like wildfire on the internet. They shared the training ground and exchanged pleasantries during their sessions. Usually captains downplay the hype as they discussed the fellowship between the two teams at the pre-match press conference.
Here’s what the Hitman had to say prior to India vs. Pakistan #INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/5svN2hWB4a
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) 1661630068000
“These things have always been there. We’ve been playing against Pakistan for so long. We’ve always had younger guys in the team doing the same thing now,” Rohit Sharma said on Saturday.
“We talk to every opponent. It’s normal. We talk about topics other than cricket. The match between India and Pakistan is enjoyed by people all over the world. The most important thing is that as a team and player we enjoy the day to better play cricket,” Babar Azam thought.
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has confidence in the aggression of younger pacers on the team #INDvPAK #ACC https://t.co/sPrh0vUzIw
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) 1661629435000
Continuing from the last T20 WC tie Also the last meeting at the same location failed to produce a challenging reaction from either captain. India’s 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last November, their first loss to arch-rivals in World Cup history, has been safely locked up in the closet for now.
“The win does give us some confidence. But that’s a thing of the past. There’s no point in thinking about it. Circumstances have changed and a lot of things are different now. It’s a new game,” was Babar’s brief response.
How India and Pakistan fared at the Asian Cup
However, Rohit admitted that there was talk of the previous defeat, but there are no issues. “The mood in the camp is buzzing. Fresh tournament and a fresh start. Don’t think about what happened in the past. We do talk about our losses. We try to correct the mistakes. It’s a new start. October was a long time ago ‘ said the Indian captain.
When Rohit walked away for a light optional practice, the Pakistani team plodded on for nearly three hours.
Both captains tried to calm the nerves on the eve of the game, but the Dubai International Stadium will generate a lot of heat on Sunday evening.
