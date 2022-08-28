Stamford cop, hockey coach who died leaves a huge legacy





STAMFORD Doug Robinson watched as his high school hockey players skated onto the ice for early morning practice, their eyes heavy, their movements sluggish with sleep. They needed a spark, he thought, a jolt to wake them up.

So as the players got ready for their warm-up, Robinson lit some fireworks and threw them onto the ice behind the unsuspecting players.

That woke everyone up, said John Santagata, Robinson’s friend of more than 30 years and co-coach of the Stamford and Westhill high school co-op hockey team, with a laugh. It was this unique blend of playful antics and tough coaching that inspired players to both fight for Robinson and enjoy the game they all loved. The children had great respect for him. He was tough when needed and nice when needed. And he was a bit of a comedian, he always made the kids laugh a lot, Santagata said. Robinson, who died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer, left behind a Stamford hockey legacy that spanned generations. In fact, the Stamford native, who recently turned 60, played a part in all three Stamford High Schools state championships in hockey. As a high school student, Robinson was part of the Stamford High Schools first state championship in 1978. Decades later, as an assistant coach, he led his beloved Black Knights to victory over then-rival Westhill, 4-0, in the 2001 Division II final. In 2015, the year Stamford and Westhill formed a co-op team, Robinson and Santagata’s program to a final win in the state championship. He leaves a huge legacy in this field, Santagata said. According to his obituaryRobinson was born in Stamford in 1962. He lived with his family in Fairfield. When not on the ice with his players, Robinson could often be found with the Stamford Police Department, where he had worked since March 1989. Over the course of his career, Robinson has worked as a community police officer, drug enforcement officer, hostage negotiator and officer in the Youth Bureau. He collected many awards and commendations during those years, while also building decades-long relationships with some of his fellow officers. Sergeant Wayne Scutari first met Robinson in the mid-1990s when the two joined the Special Services Division, now known as the Narcotics and Organized Crime Division. Scutari said Robinson stood out for his hard-working nature and keen interest in the work. He was a go-to type of guy, a police officer. Whatever benefited the squad, without question, he would go ahead and do whatever it took, Scutari said.

Current Assistant Police Chief Silas Redd was also on the same Special Services team with Robinson and Scutari. Over the course of 60-hour work weeks, Redd said he forged a strong bond with Robinson. We’ve really developed a real, real friendship and relationship, Redd said. The relationships Robinson forged with his hockey and police communities were so good that when his battle with cancer took a turn for the worse earlier this year, both communities organized well-attended fundraisers to try to help. The Stamford Police Departments’ fundraiser, organized in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus, of which Robinson was a member, included donations from officers from across the state. While Redd didn’t say how much was raised, he did say it was a significant amount. It’s definitely indicative of the type of person Doug Robinson was, Redd said. The hockey community event, the Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser, was similarly a testament to the bonds Robinson had forged over the years. Though weakened from his three-year battle with cancer, Robinson appeared at the event and stayed for most of the match. He watched one last time as his sons James and Kevin played alongside generations of those he worked with for decades. Santagata said that players Robinson inspired during his 23-year coaching career came out for the charity game between police officers and firefighters. Former players came from abroad for the game, others drove for hours home from college to see their former coach for the last time, Santagata said. Seeing that as a coach was a great feeling, said Santagata. Hours of operation are Mondays from 4-8pm at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory in Stamford. A funeral procession with police escort will leave the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday for a Christian burial at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Fairfield at 10 a.m. The funeral is private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

