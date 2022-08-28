Coyotes top Norwegian for first win





Next game: Missouri 28-8-2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Aug 28 (Sun) / 1 p.m. Missouri South Dakota got a match-high 14 kills of Elizabeth Juhnke while Brooklyn Schram had 34 assists and 13 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Northern Kentucky Saturday on day two of the Coyote Invitational. The scores went 25-23, 25-13 and 25-23. The Coyotes improved to 1-1 in the young season, while Northern Kentucky, the Horizon League runners-up last year, fell to 0-3. South Dakota will face Missouri (1-1) in the final game of the tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m South Dakota combined solid defense with balanced offense and led the game almost from start to finish. The Coyotes collected 11 blocks, gave in only three aces and limited the Normans to a .043 batting percentage (25-21-94). Madison Harms had five block assists to go with six kills. Part middle blocker Brynn Paumen had a solo block and four assisted blocks to deal with five kills for USD. Aimee Adams had seven murders for South Dakota, Evelyn Diederich had six and the Coyotes hit a total of .208 (40-19-101). “Winning in a sweep is really hard to come by, especially in a tournament with four really good quality opponents,” said USD head coach. Leanne Williamson . “We had 11 team blocks, which is a very good number in a three-set match. I think it made them think a little bit offensively, which also put us in a better position.” “Brooklyn did a good job moving the ball, getting several people involved and making their defense guess a little bit more. Elizabeth came out again today. Had two of her three fouls early in the game and then finished very strong and hit over 0.300. Her success opens the way for other people, which was good to see.” Juhnke’s fourth kill of the opening set gave USD a 22-18 lead, but the Norwegian rallied to score the next four points. A kill from Harms ended the run and she assisted on a block with Adams to make it 24-23. A Lolo Weideman ace closed the opening set. South Dakota batted .393 (13-2-28) in a second set in which the Coyotes led 14-5. Diederich had four no-fault kills on seven swings in set two. Adams and Juhnke each had three murders. Three quick kills from Juhnke gave USD a 10-4 lead in set three. Anna Burke had all three NKU aces in the match and she fired two in a row to unleash a Norwegian rally that closed the gap to 14-13. Another front row rotation with Juhnke added a Coyote counter and USD led 22-17. That gap closed to 24-23 before a service foul ended the game. Abby Kanakry led the Norwegians with nine kills, Anna Brinkmann chipped six and Burke led all players with 16 digs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goyotes.com/news/2022/8/27/womens-volleyball-coyotes-top-norse-for-first-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos