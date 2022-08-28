This Mysterious Hawaiian Cricket Walks On Lava And Drinks Sea Foam

A mysterious cricket that survives in one of the most inhospitable environments on Earth is filmed walking on lava in footage captured at Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park.

The video clip comes from a five-part National Geographic documentary series, narrated by Garth Brooks, that takes viewers on a journey through some of America’s most notable national parks, including Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Badlands, Big Bend, and Hawaii Volcanoes.

The latter, where the lava cricket footage was filmed, includes the peaks of two of the world’s most active volcanoes – Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, both of which lie on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The wingless lava cricket (Caconemobius from the market) — known as ‘ūhini nēnē pele in Hawaiian — is the first multicellular life form, scientists say, to have found a home in the hardened lava flows resulting from recent eruptions on the island.

In a clip from National Parks of America provided to news hourk, a female lava cricket can be seen walking over one of these hardened lava flows.

“Nature has had to adapt to life in this land of fire,” Brooks says in his story for the episode. “After an eruption, she is the first creature to settle in this hostile landscape. The ultimate pioneer.”

Scientists have found that the tiny insect, which is about the size of a fingernail, sustains itself by consuming bits of rotting plants and sea foam blown by the wind into its harsh environment.

But beyond that, researchers know next to nothing about the insect, with many aspects of its life and behavior still a “complete mystery to science,” Anwar Mamon, executive producer of National Parks of America told News week.

“Nobody knows anything about its life cycle. Nobody knows where it goes, where it lives, anything. That’s why it’s so special,” Mamon said. “It survives in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth where oxygen is depleted, where temperatures are ridiculously high, where lava spews nearby.”

Scientists have found that the cicadas appear on hardened lava flows from eruptions that occurred just three months earlier. But by the time the first vegetation starts to grow in these arid landscapes, the crickets mysteriously disappear.

It feels like it’s “out of this planet,” Mamon said. “It’s still one of these mysteries. We often trade in certainties, but there are many myths and legends still waiting to be discovered and explored. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park still amazes me when I think about it in terms of this island made of lava.”

America’s national parks have “an incredible diversity of landscapes and habitats,” Mamon said. And this is what the series aims to explore, as well as relevant human stories.

According to Mamon, the producers of the series wanted to show people “why the national parks are so precious and important to America — and to the world.”

The first national park to be created was Yellowstone, which was established by Congress on March 1, 1872.

But it wasn’t until 1916 that the National Park Service (NPS) was born, after President Woodrow Wilson signed into law on August 25 of that year. The law gave the new agency the responsibility of protecting several national parks and monuments previously managed by other government agencies and some that had yet to be established.

Today, the National Park system is made up of more than 400 distinct areas spanning 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, Saipan, and the Virgin Islands.

“I think if you look back at when a lot of [the national parks] were founded and especially the idea of ​​protecting huge areas of natural areas was quite a groundbreaking and leading strategy, which is currently bearing fruit,” said Mamon.

One of the themes that the series broaches is that NPS officials, along with countless scientists and volunteers, work hard to protect these ecosystems to keep them in the best possible condition. But these environments face increasing challenges, ranging from climate change and nearby developments to invasive species, among others.

“These national parks are incredible, it’s great that they are being protected for future generations,” Mamon said. “But when we look at some of the flora and fauna in national parks, you naturally realize: [that] everything is connected. They are not islands and everything around them also needs care.”

“One of our goals with this series is to hopefully inspire people to realize that you have to take care of your own backyard, you have to take care of everything around you.”

Mamon highlighted one of the stories from the Big Bend National Park series in Texas, which depicts the massive migration of the Mexican long-nosed bat, which visits the region every year to feed on the agave plant.

“That benefits the park as it helps the agave plant to spread and stay healthy,” Mamon said. “But without the arrival of the bat, none of that would happen. The bat has made a huge journey from Mexico, so anything that bat encounters must be protected, as well as Big Bend National Park.

“I would like people to connect with national parks on a deeper level… to hopefully understand the importance and significance of [them and] That [they] are there for everyone. But they need protection, they need people to visit them, they need people who understand that they are part of the wider ecosystem. Hopefully the series will inspire and inform people about that relationship.”

The five-part National Geographic series “America’s National Parks” will premiere on Disney+ on August 29 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time and 8:00 PM Central Time.