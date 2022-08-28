Top College Football Games: Northwestern, FSU, Illinois Earn Wins

college football is back! The 2022-23 season kicked off with an action-packed Week 0 on Saturday.

The action started on FOX, if northwest took down Big Ten West rival Nebraska 31-28, in Dublin, Ireland.

In other action, the defending Mountain West Utah State champion defeated UConn 31-20 in Jim Mora‘s debut as Huskies head coach, and Illinois done Wyoming with ease, 38-6.

Later, in ACC action, Florida State rode to a win over Duquesne, as North Carolina defeated Florida A&M.

In the nightcap, Vanderbilt cruised to an easy win over Hawaii in Honolulu.

These are the best plays from week 0.

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Hawaii took a quick 7-0 with this 37-yard dash from Dedrick Parson.

But Vandy would soon take the lead after a big hit led to an awkward return to pay dirt.

The Commodores started the second half hot and scored quickly on back-to-back possessions to push their lead to 35-10.

Vandy QB Mike Wright had a problem with both his arms and his legs, as he proved on this 87-yard TD sprint, which was assisted by a huge block on the outside.

The Commodores won the third quarter 35-0 to take a 56-10 lead in the final period. Wright finished with 146 passing yards and a pair of TD passes, adding another 163 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24

The Tar Heels scored their first TD of the season when Kamari Morales pulled in a 19-yard pass from Drake Maye.

UNC increased his tally to 14 by the end of one, and in the second quarter, Maye did his best acrobat impression with a deft display of sack maneuvers, finding an open man in the back of the end zone for his third TD of the half. The Tar Heels led 28-14 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same as the Heels built a huge lead. George Pettaway’s running back was a big reason for that, as he showed some nice footwork on this 29-yard scoring dash.

What an impressive Tar Heels debut for Maye!

Florida State 47, Duquesne 7

Have you had a look!

FSU QB Jordan Travis faked the Duquesne defense to put the Seminoles on the board early.

pour it on

Florida State extended its lead to 33-0 in the third quarter. Travis completed a deep pass after a low snap to set up a touchdown run for Treshaun Ward.

Another exclamation point for the Seminoles

Trey Benson made a 43-yard touchdown run look easy, shook off a Duquesne safe to make it 40-7 FSU late in the third, and they rode from there.

Utah State 31, Connecticut 20

Light work

The Huskies took full advantage of their first possession, finishing a nine-play, 79-yard drive with six points.

Ta’Quan Roberson puts UConn ahead after QB sneak The Huskies took a 7-0 lead after Ta’Quan Roberson scored on a QB sneak.

Count it!

UConn started his third possession of the game with huge back-to-back runs from Nathan Carter and Cale Millen. That provided this beautiful pass from Zion Turner to Keelan Marion for the score. The catch was judged and a touchdown decided, giving the Huskies a 14-0 lead.

For the first time since 2015, UConn was more than 10 points ahead at the end of the first quarter.

Zion Turner throws a 13-yard touchdown pass UConn Huskies QB Zion Turner throws a 13-yard strike to WR Keelan Marion for the touchdown.

knotted

The Aggies came back to fix things, thanks to a TD pass from Logan Bonner to Kyle Van Leeuwe, then a brisk 23m rush from Robert Briggs.

Robert Briggs breaks loose! Robert Briggs’ 23-yard TD rush connects Utah State and UConn, 14-14, in the second quarter.

Aggies get through

Utah State took the lead, 21-14, as the first half drew to a close when Bonner found Justin McGriff in the corner of the end zone. McGriff was able to hold out despite major interference in the Huskies’ pass.

Utah State Logan Bonner hooks up with Justin McGriff for a TD . from 14 yards Utah State Logan Bonner makes contact with Justin McGriff for a 14-yard touchdown against UConn. Utah State leads UConn, 21-14.

In the corner!

Brian Cobbs made an impressive touchdown to extend Utah State’s lead to 31-20 late in the fourth, and that would be the final score.

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Off to the races

It only took the Fighting Illini two plays to get on the board as Tommy DeVito was in touch with running back Chase Brown for a 14-yard TD.

Extending the lead

Illinois extended its lead in the second quarter with an 11-yard rush by Brown to make it 14-3.

run away with it

Illinois turned up the heat in the second half, starting with a 6-yard touchdown from wideout Pat Bryant.

Hat trick!

It was more of the same from Brown, who came in with his third score of the day in the fourth quarter. For example, Illinois jumped to a 31-6 lead early in the final frame.

You didn’t tackle me!

Reggie Love added a fifth touchdown the day before the Illini when he swept. He was knocked down by a Wyoming defenseman, but his body never touched the turf, so he got back up and took the ball into the end zone to extend Illinois’ lead to 38-6.

That eventually became the final standings of the game, giving Illinois its first win of the season.

Northwest 31, Nebraska 28

And we have left!

Nebraska was the first to fall into this one, as transfer quarterback Casey Thompson hit Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda with a 32-yard touchdown that propelled Cornhuskers fans to their feet at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Casey Thompson throws 32-yard TD Nebraska takes the early lead over Northwestern on a 32-yard touchdown pass from QB Casey Thompson to WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Closing the Gap

Northwestern took a big third place, while Illinois transfer Donny Navarro landed a monster catch from QB Ryan Hilinski as he took a big hit. The big win helped the Wildcats get on the board with a field targetmaking it 7-3.

No stop

On the first game of the second quarter, Thompson turned a potentially colossal error into a 15-yard win for Cornhuskers.

Get through!

Thompson capped that drive with a 1-yard TD rush in third to extend Nebraska’s lead, 14-3.

Casey Thompson hits it in for a 1-yard touchdown Nebraska QB Casey Thompson’s 1-yard rush gives him his second touchdown of the day and gives the Cornhuskers a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Return the favor

Northwestern answered with a score of its own and went 74 yards in just four plays, including this 41-yard link from Hilinski to a wide-open Raymond Niro to make it a four-point game, 14-10.

Ryan Hilinski connects with Raymond Niro on 41-yard TD pass Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski linked up with Raymond Niro on a stunning 41-yard touchdown pass to extend Nebraska’s lead.

Bend!

Nebraska’s first big mistake came in the middle of the second quarter when Garcia-Castaneda fumbled.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull made the most of the turnover, taking off for a total of 42 yards on the next drive, including this tough 25-yard pickup that required some fancy footwork.

Hull, now a junior, led Northwestern in all-purpose yards (1276) last season as a sophomore redshirt.

Unfortunately for the Northwestern fans, the ride ended with no points.

It wasn’t all bad though, as fans from both sides got lucky at the concession stand

The roles are reversed

Northwestern converted on a massive fourth-and-1 play with 1:45 remaining in the first half. The risky move paid off as the Wildcats finished the 13-play, 82-yard drive with six points.

Ryan Hilinski connects with Donny Navaro Ryan Hilinski finds Donny Navaro in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass that gives Northwestern a 17-14 lead in the second quarter.

With that score, Northwestern took a 17-14 lead en route to halftime.

Magic!

Nebraska opened the second half with some fireworks. Thompsonscrambled for almost 12 seconds before launching the ball to Garcia-Castaneda for a 59-yard gain for a crucial first down.

The drive ended with a touchdown, as the Cornhuskers retook the lead, 21-17, early in the third quarter.

Casey Thompson’s wild scramble and pass leads to touchdown Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson’s scramble and 58-yard pass to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda leads to 3-yard TD run from Anthony Grant.

To the house!

Nebraska took an 11-point lead, 28-17, with Anthony Grant taking up 46 yards the next drive.

Anthony Grant sprints for long TD Anthony Grant rushed for a 46-yard touchdown after a critical fumble by the Northwestern Wildcats that gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a 28-17 lead.

Bad choice?

That did not last long, however, because Nebraska opted for a onside kick. Northwestern got away with the ball and went 43 yards in five plays, while Porter cashed in with a short TD run. It was just a game of four points, 28-24.

Game with one possession

It was a one-goal game to start the fourth quarter, but that was short-lived after a turnover in Nebraska. Then Hull found the end zone on a 4-yard rushgiving the Wildcats a three-point lead, 31-28.

Northwestern sealed the win with a late interception in the fourth quarterhanding Frost his 21st one-score loss as Nebraska head coach.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

First!

It was Western Kentucky that served the first touchdown of the 2022-23 season when Hilltoppers QB Austin Reed connected with widespread Malachi Corley for a score against Austin Peay.

Bombs away!

Wild things were happening in Montgomery, Alabama between Stephen F. Austin and Jacksonville State.