A world class tennis tournament here in Ohio

David E. Dix

When we were offered two day passes with reserved seats to the Cincinnati Tennis Open at the wedding reception for our son, Tim, and his bride, Chelsea Murphy, Janet immediately accepted.

She likes to watch tennis and Wimbledon is always on our television during the Fourth of July Weekend when the finals of that world first tennis event are played.

Our tickets were for the first two days of the weeklong tournament. There, just north of town off I-71, we found ourselves in a beautiful, clean, and well-maintained tennis court.

The Lindner Family Tennis Center is a complex of four permanent tennis stadiums and a dozen practice courts. We learned that the Cincinnati event is the only tennis venue in the world apart from the four Grand Slam tennis venues that have more than two permanent stadiums.

The Cincinnati tournament, sponsored by the Western and Southern Financial Group, is the second oldest in the United States and its existence is surpassed only by the US Open, which is held every September at Flushing Meadows on Long Island.

An accountant and systems expert at our hotel told us that she attends the major tennis events across America and that the event in Cincinnati is her favorite.

It’s much friendlier than the atmosphere on Long Island, she said.

Fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to see the world’s best tennis players up close, practice on one of the 12 practice courts, or play in an elimination match on one of the four permanent stadium courts.

Our host was responsible for the promotion of the Cincinnati tournament. He met us at the entrance gate and escorted us to our shaded reserved seats on the top deck of Center Court where we had a clear view of the game and beautiful views of Kings Island.

We watched Venus Williams, Serena’s one-year-old older sister. Both were eliminated in their first rounds. The Williams sisters are in their early 40s and Vader Time has caught up with them. We also looked at Andy Murray, a British player and former Wimbledon champion. Now 35 and recovering from an accident, he competed in pain but was more accurate than his opponent and won the match. During an interview, Murray choked by saying that despite the pain, he continues to fight because I love it so much.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal, 36, suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a condition that causes severe arch pain, and has been canceled in Cincinnati. He and Serena Williams were the biggest draws.

Borna Coric from Croatia won the men’s singles championship. As number 152, he upset fourth-placed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Carolina Garcia of France, placed fourth, defeated Czech Petra Kvitova to win the women’s singles championship. That all happened on Sunday and then we were home and tried in vain to find the match on an ESPN channel.

Portage County Attorney Norman Sandvoss, who is no longer alive and for a time chairman of the Portage County Republican Party, was a good tennis player, occasionally mentioning the Cincinnati tournament. Attending a world class event held here in Ohio was an eye opener for us.

Kent State Journalism School

Emily Metzgar, who is entering her third year as director of the Kent States School of Media and Journalism, isn’t exactly new, but because of the pandemic, the first time Janet and I met her was last week.

Amy Reynolds, Dean of the College of Communication, arranged a coffee meeting where we learned that Metzgar is putting together a panel for a media ethics symposium scheduled for February.

Metzgar received her PhD from the Louisiana States Manship School of Mass Communication after transitioning from a career in diplomacy to academia. She spent time with the US Information Agency, the National Defense University, the US Department of State and the US Institute of Peace. One of the assignments during her diplomatic career was to be stationed at our embassy in Beijing. Metzgar was admitted to the State Department’s coveted political track and has written policy documents for it.

Her expertise in so many areas impressed us. She wants the School of Media and Journalism to become more involved in the community.

David E. Dix is ​​a retired Record-Courier publisher.