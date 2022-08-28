Sports
Can Nathan MacKinnon Become the Highest Paid Player in the NHL?
Nathan MacKinnon. Speed of a thunderbird, the strength of a thousand men, as skilled as a brain surgeon. What more can you say to describe the man who may have been the best player in the league and fan favorite in Colorado?
The Mack-Attack will likely be back with the Colorado Avalanche and have a nice amount of cash in his pocket after his current deal expires at the end of next season.
On Thursday, Elliotte Friedman suggested in his 32 Thoughts Podcast that MacKinnon could become the highest paid player in the NHL, surpassing the current $12.5 million deal. Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid currently has.
New 32 Thoughts podcast, some news talk, then interviews with Leon Draisaitl and Bill Daly. Links to your favorite platform here: https://t.co/vU5PlpBsFV
Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 25, 2022
Friedman on 32 Thought Pod: Real Opportunity (not guaranteed) MacKinnon becomes highest paid player in the NHL.#GoAvsGo
Ian (@memekinnon) August 25, 2022
MacKinnon has been the heart of the Avalanche since he joined the team in the 2013-14 season at the age of 18 after being drafted first overall in 2013. NHL Draft. His first season was a success, including a few play-off points in his first attempt at the cup before being upset by the Minnesota Wild. He endured tough times alongside guys like Erik Johnson for the next few years, enjoying the chance to get playoff opportunities again.
Once the playoffs returned in 2018, his focus turned to winning the Stanley Cup. After four years of failed attempts, we all remember his infamous quote I am entering my ninth year and I have won nothing after being defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in 2021. His mentality grew exponentially from now on.
MacKinnon comes from finally winning some shit with the Stanley Cup last season. While he didn’t win the Conn Smythe trophy thanks to a legendary performance by Cale Makar, he should be feeling good, especially after hosting a rambunctious parade of his own in Halifax. While he still has his eye on a cup this season, he also sees a major expansion on the way.
The aforementioned Johnson is entering the final year of his contract and may be looking to retire at the end of next season. His current $6 million deal would then likely move on top of MacKinnon’s current $6.3 million deal, peaking at $12.3 million. However, they would be pushing more money his way with the expiration of other players currently on a one-year deal such as Darren Helm and Andrew Cogliano who could be added to his new deal.
A numerical value thrown out there is $14.5 million, but if the number were that high, the deal should have been signed by now. Since there are few rumors about what will come out of the Avalanche front office and the MacKinnons team financially, it could be between $12M and $14M AAV right now. However, as the cap looks set to rise in the future, it can’t hurt the Avs to give MacKinnon more money he desires.
However, the Avs need to be careful. They were close to losing a star player with Gabriel Landeskog last summer, having waited until just before the free agency opened. They won’t want to make the same mistake with MacKinnon, who would probably make a much bigger impression if No. 29 hit the market.
While that seems extremely unlikely at the moment, the Avs just need to be careful of what they’re doing. They won’t want to lose the 242 goals and 406 assists they’ve had from Mack for almost 10 years now. There will be a deal, no doubt about it. Whether with the Avs or any other team, the number associated with the contract will be one that sparks interest when the day of signing arrives.
