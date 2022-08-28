University of Georgia Athletics

The University of Georgia volleyball team closed the Classic City Clash on Saturday with consecutive sweeps from both Chattanooga and Santa Clara at Stegeman Coliseum, improving to 3-0 to kick off the 2022 campaign.

By finishing the opening weekend undefeated, it marks the first time since 2018 that the Bulldogs opened the season with three straight wins. Georgia’s two wins in just six sets came with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 result against the Mocs and a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 final against the Broncos.

“This team is definitely just special. And playing in Stegeman Coliseum, it’s surreal, it’s just great to have the fans here,” said senior outside hitter Kacie Evans . “It’s a whole different level when we’re in our game, and it really showed in the last three games. We wiped everyone out and kept playing our game like that.”

Both red shirt sophomores Mackenzie Norris and freshmen Estelle Haugen took full advantage of their season debut. Norris posted a career-high 10 kills on 15 attempts (.600), while Haugen, who appeared in the Red and Black for the first time in her career, made seven kills, five digs and a pair of assists to finish the first sweep against the Mocs. .

freshman Ana Julia Bleeker also made her collegiate debut in the first game, recording a few digs for the Bulldogs.

Georgia (3-0) started warm in the first set, starting with a 5-0 run to start the game. A block of junior Sophie Fischer increased the Bulldogs’ lead to six (15-9) at media timeout.

Georgia continued its early momentum with a 4-0 run coming out of media timeout fueled by three aces out Meghan Frömming , forcing Chattanooga to call the first timeout of the game (19-9). The Bulldogs continued their offensive attack, finishing the first set 25-13.

After trailing to start the second set, the Bulldogs rallied 15-13 at the media timeout. Georgia came out of the intermission and went on a 4-0 run, forcing Chattanooga to regroup with their set timeout (19-13). Overall, the Bulldogs closed the second set with a 12-3 run to win 25-16.

The Bulldogs trailed again to start the third set, but quickly regained momentum to lead 15-13 at media timeout. Georgia increased the lead to seven with an 8-3 run from the media timeout (23-16). The Bulldogs completed the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set.

UGA’s second game of the day against Santa Clara started with a good first set, with neither team differing by more than three points.

However, fueled by three consecutive kills by three different Bulldogs, the Red and Black took a 15-8 lead in the first media timeout. A block from Sage Powell and Abby Maesch forced the Broncos to take their first timeout as Georgia took an eight-point lead, 18-10.

Georgia claimed the first set, 25-16, fueled by three Santa Clara service fouls, a pair of Bulldog aces and seven Evans kills.

Mallory Downing opened the second stanza with an ace and helped propel the Dawgs to a 12-7 lead after stringing together four straight runs. Thanks to further great play from the service line, Georgia had a 17-11 lead as the Broncos took their first timeout of the set after an ace from Evans, the team’s fourth set.

In the closing stages of the second frame, Georgia saw a 6-0 run, capped by a Maesch kill to take a 2-0 lead, 25-15.

With the sweep in sight, the Dawgs didn’t let the pressure go, especially at the net.

Fischer and freshmen Tori Harper helped control a 4-0 run with back-to-back blocks and took the team’s first lead of the set, 7-5. Santa Clara had to use his last timeout while trailing 16-11 after Georgia’s fourth block of the set from Powell and Harper.

Evans closed out the night for the Bulldogs, earning a block with Powell to force the match point and completing the sweep to take the third set, 25-17, with her 17edeath of the night.

With UGA’s nine aces in the final game of the day, it is tied for ninth in a three-set match in the program’s rally scoring history. This happened most recently against Alabama on October 31, 2021. The Bulldogs hit a stunning 0.354 percentage against Santa Clara, fueled by Evans’ match-leading 17 kills.

Georgia will then appear in court against Charlotte on Friday, September 2 at 6:30 p.m. College of Charleston and Texas Tech will join the 49ers for another four-team, six-match round robin tournament at Stegeman Coliseum.

Head volleyball coach ladies Tom Black

From what he saw of the team’s performance…

“Really heavy serving. I think that was one of the big highlights. I thought we dug really well. Kacie Evans is just a force on each side of the ball. The first weekend had many positives and there was still a lot of work to be done.”

Senior outside batter Kacie Evans

On the team’s two sweeps and overall performance…

“This team is definitely just special. Just playing next to everyone. The bench was just phenomenal. We loved our youngsters playing. It was just amazing. And playing in Stegeman Coliseum, it’s unreal, it’s just amazing to the fans here. It’s a whole different level when we’re in our game, and it really showed the last three games. We wiped everyone out and just kept playing our game like that.”

About her performance at the service line…

“I’ve been trying to work on it, basically for four years that I’ve been here. I never really felt like I was really in a game and Aaron Bennett came up to me before the game started. He says, ‘How about topspin? ‘ I said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ So I left, just take that breath I need and let it rip. That’s all I have to do.”