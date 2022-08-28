How to watch India-Pakistan match – Asia Cup T20i live stream of cricket from UK, Aus, US, IND, PAK

Subscribe to our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information, you agree to the Terms and Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are 16 years of age or older.



India will face Pakistan in the T20i Asia Cup crunch match on Sunday, August 28 at 7:30pm IST, 7pm PKT, 3pm BST, midnight AEST, 1am NZST, 10am ET, 7am PT. Want to know how to watch India vs Pakistan from outside South Asia? If you live in India or Pakistan and are a cricket lover, secure you already know – it’s on Hotstar and PTV Sports.

India vs Pakistan in cricket is possibly the biggest rivalry in all sports. Real vs Barca, Liverpool vs Man Utd or Celtic vs Rangers? Small chip shop. The axes? Forget it. England vs Germany? Do not make me laugh. For sheer intensity, nothing can compare to Pakistan taking on India in the greatest of all games: cricket. Or, in this case, the much more fun, less time-consuming version of cricket: T20.

For pesky political reasons related to India and Pakistan as nations, the two sides almost never play against each other in cricket, except when absolutely necessary. Like when they are drawn into the same group in an international tournament. And in the 2022 Asia Cup, currently underway in the relentless heat of Dubai. they are.

Here’s Group A of the Asian Cup: India. Pakistan. Hong-Kong. And that’s it. Ind and Pak will continue to demolish HK in due course and will both make it to the semi-finals of the competition. And after that we either have an India/Pakistan final or one of them will destroy Sri Lanka in that final. But this first round match gives the two best sides in the competition an early glimpse of each other.

Whether you’re a fan of India, Pakistan or a neutral cricket aficionado from anywhere in the world, this is a rare opportunity to see some of the world’s best players play 20 overs each. The rights to this tournament were not as hotly contested as they were for the IPL, but there are few live streams. Fortunately, they are available from some of the world’s largest broadcasters. Although, no, not Sky, the BBC or ESPN. But Disney is on board. Yes really.

If you’re abroad and don’t have access to your favorite domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time is India vs Pakistan?

India will take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup Group A match at 7:30pm IST, 7pm PKT, 3pm BST, midnight AEST, 1am NZST, 10am ET, 7am PT. It’s a T20i, so expect it to be all over in 3 hours.

India starts as favorite ‘on paper’, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli is back after a hiatus, eager to rediscover his imperial form from a few years back. But with Babar Azam at the helm, Pakistani tigers will be more eager than ever to attach one to their arch-rivals.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in UK

Okay so apparently you can watch it on your Sky box on the Bollywood channel Utsav Gold HD (opens in new tab). If you have a Sky subscription or can quickly set up one, this seems like a strong option. Utsav is owned by Disney, which we will come back to shortly.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in USA

How to watch India vs Pakistan in Australia

How to watch India vs Pakistan in India

How to watch Pakistan vs India in Pakistan

How to watch India vs Pakistan when you are abroad

If you’re on vacation or on business abroad, you can still access a live stream – just use the best VPN out there to get around those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is very useful as it means you can hop on a server in the US, UK or anywhere else and it will change your IP address to make it seem like you are browsing from the comfort of your home.

VPN- stands for virtual private network – provides security and anonymity while surfing online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

– provides security and anonymity while surfing online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As part of that, you can also change your IP address that identifies your location.

that identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where the servers are located participate. Connecting to it will change your IP to appear as if you were browsing from that country/city. In turn you can then access content locked to that country .

participate. to appear as if you were browsing from that country/city. In turn you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, make sure you have the best suitable for your chosen device with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly handy free VPNs.

with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly handy free VPNs. Once you’ve decided on the most suitable VPN for your device and your resources to use a VPN, sign up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you have to do is select a UK server from the list of available servers and connect . You can then jump over those geo-restrictions, with BBC iPlayer opening its online ports for you.

. You can then jump over those geo-restrictions, with BBC iPlayer opening its online ports for you. We also want to make sure your money is well spent, so we recommend going with a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab) .