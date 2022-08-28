Nebraska Football Has Gone So Bad Even The Great South Doesn’t Want It





When you’re of a certain age, it doesn’t seem that long ago that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the proudest programs in college football. The Cornhuskers claimed national championships in 1994, 1995 and 1997 (as well as two in the 1970s) under legendary coach Tom Osborne, and featured some of the coolest players in the sport. Unfortunately for Nebraska, it’s been a hard fall for the past 20 years since the programs’ heyday. The Cornhuskers have set a losing record in five consecutive seasons and are coming off a nightmare 3-9 campaign that put head coach Scott Frost firmly on the hot seat that came in this year. On Saturday, Nebraska opened its 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin as a 12-point favorite in the Week 0 matchup. As most expected, the sweeping changes the Cornhuskers made on the offensive side of the ball during the off-season would come to an immediate effect. to translate, they were again disappointed. Northwestern defeated Nebraska, 31-28, with a come-from-behind victory that gives the Cornhuskers another sour start. Nebraska led 28-17 in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold on. Its the program’s seventh straight loss dating back to last year. Hi, at least the beer was free?. As college football fans across the country joked about Nebraskas falling from favour, even the Big Sky Conference sprang into action. After a fan suggested Nebraska move from the mighty Big Ten to the low-major Big South, one of the smallest conferences in college football made it clear that the Cornhuskers were not welcome. The Great South is as approachable as it gets, and they even shoot Nebraska football. Is this what the bottom looks like? Of course, the rest of the internet had fun mocking the Cornhuskers too. Not so, Nebra- Who are we kidding? This was completely scripted for a Scott Frost Nebraska team RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 27, 2022 I’m not going to lie: “Northwestern will gain 500+ yards (even if I run through like every 3rd and long and do a freeze play on 4th and 7th)” wouldn’t have been in my top 10 guesses for how Nebraska could play this game losses. Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 27, 2022 Getting a kick in the ass, the Nebraska Scott Frost experience that’s been running for years BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) August 27, 2022 Our Nebraska team community Corn Nation posted a hilarious live blog that responded to the team screwing up another winable game. Our Northwestern Community Inside NOW looks happier at the winning side. By the way, Nebraska didn’t have a farewell week planned to get back from Ireland, and has to get ready for North Dakota in seven days. It could be a long year for Frost and the Cornhuskers. The 90s never seemed so long ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbnation.com/college-football/2022/8/27/23324949/nebraska-football-big-south-tweet-northwestern-game-reaction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos