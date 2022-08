US Open 2022: Order of play | tennis news

View the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all Flushing Meadows courts in New York. (All times are BST, from 4pm unless otherwise noted. Seeds in brackets. UK players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Russian) v Stefan Kozlov (USA), Leolia Jeanjean (Fra) v (12) Coco Gauff (USA), Danka Kovinic (Mne) v Serena Williams (USA), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) Louis Armstrong Stadium 16:00: (24) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v Andy Murray (NL)(7) Simona Halep (Rom) v Daria Snigur (UK), (20) Madison Keys (USA) v Dayana Yastremska (UK), (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Kol), (14) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) in Ocean Dodin (Fra) Stand 16:00: Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (3) Maria Sakkari (Gre), Harmony Tan (Fra) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can), Alexander Ritschard (Switzerland) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), ( 10) Taylor Harry Fritz (US) v Brandon Holt (US) Court 4 16:00: Sebastian Korda (USA) in Facundo Bagnis (Arg), (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) in Ana Konjuh (Cro), Alex Molcan (Svk) in Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra), Nadia Podoroska (Arg) in Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) Court 5 16:00: Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v (16) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Corentin Moutet (Fra), (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Madison Brengle (USA), Arantha Rus (Ned) v (31) Shelby Rogers (US) Court 6 16:00: Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned), Camila Giorgi (Ita) v Anna Bondar (Hun), Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v Daria Saville (Aus), Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) v Ugo Humbert (Fr) Court 7 16:00: John Millman (Aus) v Eduardo Nava (US), Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus), Karolina Muchova (Cze) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus), Sara Bejlek (Cze) v Ludmilla Samsonova (Russian) Court 8 16:00: (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Russian) v Donna Vekic (Cro), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v Pablo Andujar (Spa), Tomas Machac (Cze) v (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Sun) Court 9 16:00: Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) in Kamil Majchrzak (Pol), Elizabeth Mandlik (USA) in Tamara Zidansek (Slo), Magdalena Frech (Pol) in Rebecca Marino (Can), Jack Draper (NL) v Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) Court 10 16:00: Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), Ben Shelton (USA) v Nuno Borges (Por), Fernanda Contreras Gomez (Mex) v (23) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze), Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) Court 11 16:00: (29) Tommy Paul (USA) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa), Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel), (27) Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Evgeniya Rodina (Russian), Lorenzo Sonego ( Ita) v Jordan Thompson (Australia) Court 12 16:00: (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Eleana Yu (USA), Kyle Edmund (UK) v (5) Casper Ruud (nor), Harriet Dart (NL) v (10) Daria Kasatkina (Russian), Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Hugo Gaston (Fra) Court 13 16:00: Ann Li (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Kol), Yibing Wu (Chn) v (31) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo), (27) Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Denis Kudla (USA), Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (30) Jill Belen Teichmann (Switzerland) Court 14 16:00: Rebecca Peterson (Swe) v Anna Kalinskaya (Russian), Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (30) Maxime Cressy (USA), Christian Garin (Chi) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze), Elina Avanesyan (Russian) v Aleksandra Krunic (ser) Court 15 4:00 PM: Quentin Halys (Fri) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (Fri), Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa) vs. Dalma Galfi (Hun), Diane Parry (Fri) vs. Xiyu Wang (Chn), Aljaz Bedene (Slo) vs. Pedro Cachin (Arg) Court 17 16:00: Kamilla Rakhimova (Russian) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra), Nicolas Jarry (Chi) v (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita), (12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Dominic Thiem (Aut) , Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Estonian) Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

