Women’s football seems to extend series against Baylor

The University of North Carolina’s #1-ranked women’s soccer team will try to extend its season-opening streak to four games on Sunday, August 28, against Baylor at Mike Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

The match is scheduled for 1:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

The Tar Heels come out of a 2-0 win over Texas on Thursday, while Baylor defeated Florida in game one of the doubleheader, 2-1, at Mike Myers Stadium for the first win of the season.

Avery Patterson scored both goals in Carolina’s win over the Longhorns and has three goals in the first three games. The Tar Heels defeated their opponent 7-0 in those games with five different players scoring a goal.

UNC has an average of 23.3 shots per game, which is tied for sixth nationally, while keeping its opponents at 7.3 shots per game.

SERIES AGAINST BAYLOR | Carolina is 2-0-1 against Baylor and Sunday’s game marks the third neutral site meeting in the series (Durham, NC; Gainesville, Florida) and the first in the state of Texas. Sunday’s game is the first regular-season meeting between the Tar Heels and Bears since 1998. The previous two games were in the NCAA Tournament (2011, 2012). The Tar Heels defeated the Bears on many kicks, 4-2, to advance in the 2012 NCAA tournament.

ANOTHER TEAR HEEL STANDS | With the win over Texas on Thursday, North Carolina improved all-time 38-4 in Lone Star State, including a 4-2 record in Austin. The Tar Heels made their first appearance in the Lone Star State in 1989 and then won their first 26 games in Texas before suffering their first loss in Dallas against Santa Clara in the 2001 NCAA title game. The Tar Heels are 36-3- 2 all-time against Texas teams.

SHARE THE BALL | Six players have provided eight assists with Emily Moxley and Sam Meza each handing out two helpers. Carolina’s eight assists are the third most in the ACC behind Clemson (11) and Virginia (9).