Sports
Women’s football seems to extend series against Baylor
The match is scheduled for 1:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.
The Tar Heels come out of a 2-0 win over Texas on Thursday, while Baylor defeated Florida in game one of the doubleheader, 2-1, at Mike Myers Stadium for the first win of the season.
Avery Patterson scored both goals in Carolina’s win over the Longhorns and has three goals in the first three games. The Tar Heels defeated their opponent 7-0 in those games with five different players scoring a goal.
UNC has an average of 23.3 shots per game, which is tied for sixth nationally, while keeping its opponents at 7.3 shots per game.
SERIES AGAINST BAYLOR | Carolina is 2-0-1 against Baylor and Sunday’s game marks the third neutral site meeting in the series (Durham, NC; Gainesville, Florida) and the first in the state of Texas. Sunday’s game is the first regular-season meeting between the Tar Heels and Bears since 1998. The previous two games were in the NCAA Tournament (2011, 2012). The Tar Heels defeated the Bears on many kicks, 4-2, to advance in the 2012 NCAA tournament.
ANOTHER TEAR HEEL STANDS | With the win over Texas on Thursday, North Carolina improved all-time 38-4 in Lone Star State, including a 4-2 record in Austin. The Tar Heels made their first appearance in the Lone Star State in 1989 and then won their first 26 games in Texas before suffering their first loss in Dallas against Santa Clara in the 2001 NCAA title game. The Tar Heels are 36-3- 2 all-time against Texas teams.
SHARE THE BALL | Six players have provided eight assists with Emily Moxley and Sam Meza each handing out two helpers. Carolina’s eight assists are the third most in the ACC behind Clemson (11) and Virginia (9).
START TO END | Senior Tori Hansen has played all 270 minutes this season and freshman Kayleigh Herr has played all 180 minutes in each of the last two games after not playing in the season opener. Hansen’s previous career high for minutes played was 60 against Columbus State in the spring of 2020.
|
Sources
2/ https://goheels.com/news/2022/8/28/womens-soccer-looks-to-extend-streak-againt-baylor.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]