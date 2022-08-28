Sports
The History of Cricket (and How to Play)
The first time I really paid attention to a game of cricket was in high school during a screening of the 2001 Indian film The river, What’s? about the 19th century British colonization of India and the political tensions in a small village.
In the film, a group of overburdened villagers battle British officials in a game of cricket for tax forgiveness. The villagers are unfamiliar with the game, but a British official’s sister helps them learn how to level the competition. The river is an epic film set in a beautiful setting that highlights the realities of colonialism while also delving deep into a sport endured as one of the most popular in England and its former colonies, including the United States.
Cricket is a sport of strategy and skill, often referred to as a combination of baseball and chess. Depending on the type of cricket game you play (more on that below), games can last a few hours or whole days. Throughout history, cricket has been described as both relaxed and fast-paced, depending on the style of play; although nowadays games tend to focus on defensive maneuvers and moving faster.
The origins of cricket remain somewhat shrouded, but some say it started as a game played by school children, where children would bowl to a stump or gate. The original bats were probably branches, shaped and shredded, and much heavier than the bats used today. Over the centuries, cricket has become an immensely popular pastime, not only in England, but internationally. The sport is now played by millions of people in 92 countriesranging from the Caribbean to Europe to Africa to South Asia.
But cricket has not been a static sport. It evolved with the times, often with some controversy, and always with tons of investment from the players.
Where did cricket originate?
Most cricket enthusiasts associate its origins with Saxons or Normans in South East England in the late 16th century, although some skeptics speculate that the sport actually started in Flanders. It was believed that children living in the woods of England often played a cricket-like game to while away the days. In any case, it is generally accepted that cricket started out as a village game, popular with the masses before it reached the nobility. In fact, provincial teams often arose that played against neighboring rural provinces.
The word cricket also has an uncertain origin. Some say the first players were English shepherds who used criccs (shepherd crooks) as bats, with the sheep pin gate serving as the target for pitchers. Others think that the word cricket comes from the French word criquet, which means wooden pole.
In the 18th century, cricket came into its own as an established sport played by nobility, as well as farmers and laymen. In 1728, the Duke of Richmond and Alan Brodick drafted Articles of Agreement to outline the official rules of the game. Towards the end of the century, cricket became a very popular gambling business, with betting on specific teams. Around the same time, cricket made its way to the colonies in the United States. Interestingly, during the American Revolution, while other British imports declined in popularity, cricket became more popular than ever. Cricket also made its way to India, Australia and the West Indies in the 18th century.
Cricket would take a plunge in the United States during the Civil War, when baseball became the game of choice due to its faster gameplay. The railway system in England in the 19th century allowed games to be played across larger networks of players, and in the 1830s, modern country clubs began sponsoring cricket matches for their members. The first women’s cricket club was founded in 1887 in Yorkshire. Today, the sport is governed internationally by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has over a hundred participating countries and territories.
How is cricket actually played?
Real cricket is not a pick-up game that you can play on a whim. It is a fairly organized sport, with two teams of 11 players each, who take turns hitting at a designated cricket ground. Fields are generally oval in shape with a square called a pitch on which players hit bowled balls with bats before racing through wickets to earn runs. Opposing teams try to avoid the runs by throwing the balls back to the wickets. The goal is to score the most points at the end of the game. Games are usually composed of one or two innings, depending on the desired length of play.
There are two types of cricket. The first, Test Cricket, is now mostly played between countries, rather than between local or regional teams. There are no innings limits, meaning matches can last for days, making it an ideal sport for larger tournaments and more engaged spectators. In contrast, in Twenty20 cricket there is a time limit for innings whether all players are batting or not. This makes for a much faster game (usually about three hours), which is easier for casual players.
For a full set of rules, read the laws of cricket.
Culture and controversy in cricket
Cricket rules are constantly evolving, often leading to disputes about how best to play the game. Until the early 18th century, bowling was typically underhanded, with a preference for high throws. Soon there was a round-arm revolution, with players starting to throw the ball even higher, sparking controversy over how high at was high. Cricket officials changed the law to allow the hand to be raised only as high as the shoulder, leading to faster games (and outright opposition from some tall lobsters who persisted in pushing against the shoulder height limits).
On the political spectrum, cricket became controversial during South Africa’s late 20th-century period of apartheid. ICC, denouncing apartheid, permanently suspended South Africa from the official game, but the South African Cricket Board began funding rebel trips that gave international players financial incentives to tour South Africa. Rebel players were later banned from playing international cricket by the ICC, and it was not until after the election of Nelson Mandelas in 1994 that South Africa was welcomed back into the sport.
Cricket Equipment & Accessories
In traditional cricket, players wear white clothes and wear white clothes, although this is no longer always the case. Many cricket accessories can be customized to team colors. If you’re inclined, you can buy special cricket shoes with a studded bottom to grab the dirt, as well as helmets or face shields to wrap.
In addition to clothing, players require special leather cricket balls weighing 5.5 oz, often designed with a cork core for durability. Cricket bats come in sizes that are made for children through to older adults and seniors, so it’s important to choose the right size for the player. You can also choose a shorter handle or other bat material for what best suits your swing. (Checking out this page for more information about buying bats.)
With the basics out of the way, here are a few starter accessories for those itching to get started:
Kids Cricket Set
This lightweight version of cricket is for the little ones learning the sport for the first time. The set includes a wooden bat, a tennis ball (non-cricket quality) and four wickets, all you need to set up a simple game. All of these come in a carry bag which is ideal for traveling or transporting to a nearby park.
Cricket sets in the backyard
And for adults who want some cricket fun without the hassle of finding a pitch (or 10 more!), this lightweight set is perfect for the backyard or beach. The plastic material makes it easy to carry, while the bright colors will appeal to players of all ages.
cricket bat
Pro bats are expensive, running up to $500 for a single bat that promises to last. For a nice mid-range bat, check out this sleek Adidas INCURZA model made from English willow with a wide profile and thick edges for easier hitting.
batting glove
To protect your hand and improve your grip, these batting gloves are designed to provide extra support as you step up to the bat. A gusseted wrist provides a more personalized fit, and the full-finger design provides more protection for your digits while playing.
cricket ball
These balls are guaranteed to meet professional standards, with their solid construction and bounce asset for any serious cricketer. Each ball has a central cork base, which improves durability. The genuine leather exterior is hand-stitched for a special look.
cricket bag
And once you’ve loaded your cart with everything you need to start playing, you’ll want a nice bag to store and protect everything. These prestige bags have large inner compartments and even a separate space for shoes. The outer material is also durable and hardwearing, so your bag will keep looking fresh for years to come.
