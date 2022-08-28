



CNN

—



The curtain will soon fall on one of the greatest careers the sporting world has ever seen and Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open, will provide a fitting stage for Serena Williams’ final act.

Williams announced earlier this month that she would be stepping away from tennis after this year’s US Open, saying she has never liked the word retirement.

Now 41 years old, Williams’ career will be complete as her final game will be played on the site of the first of her 23 grand slam victories, the 1999 US Open. Then just a teenager, Williams burst onto the scene to stun world No. 1 Martina Hingis in the final and take the first step on her path to two decades of dominance.

If I could pick one thing that she possesses incredibly strong compared to other players and champions, it would be a strong determination to go through difficult phases and win anyway, year after year, said 2014 US president Marin Cilic. Open Men’s Champion, CNN Sports.

I hope she will have a fantastic US Open and the best goodbye is to go with the win. So [Im] hoping she can.

Since returning to the track in June after a year of injury, Williams has managed to win just one game and has been unable to come close to the form that helped her win her last Grand Slam title in 2017.

Even if she can’t reach a dream final by winning the title at Flushing Meadows, Williams will go down 23 grand slam titles the most by all open-era players and just one less than Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Williams’ greatness is not just limited to singles, as he has won every grand slam title in doubles at least twice and two of four Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles. She has also made more than $94 million in career earnings on the job.

Few tennis players have transcended the sport like Williams and her presence will undoubtedly be missed on the Tour.

One of the many young talents likely to close that gap is defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The teenager stunned the sports world last year by becoming the first qualifier in history to win a grand slam title in what was only her second appearance in a slam main draw.

Raducanu and Williams crossed paths for the first time two weeks ago at the Cincinnati Masters, with Raducanu coming out on top in straight sets.

However, that was one of only 12 wins Raducanu has racked up in a season ravaged by injury and irregular form. However, she showed flashes of the player triumphing in Flushing Meadows last year, most notably in the recent demolition of two-time grand slam champion Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

Two thousand of the 2,756 ranking points that currently hold Raducanu 11th in the world and even 10th in June came from her US Open victory, and if she doesn’t come close to defending her crown, the 19-year-old will be down. fall in the WTA world rankings.

The Raducanus run in Cincinnati was ended at the hands of the world’s No. 8 Jessica Pegula, but it was a hard-fought game to finish off a week that will likely give Raducnu more confidence going into the US Open .

Among the stars hoping to take the crown from Raducanus New York is world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who won a whopping six singles titles in 2022.

The two-time winner of the French Open enters the tournament as a bookies favorite, but has only reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows and struggled to form on the hard court in the lead up to the US Open.

However, Swiatek made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open at the start of the year, winning three consecutive WTA 1000 hard court events earlier in the season, so she undoubtedly has the ability to go all the way in New York.

In the men’s draw, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, who wants to expand his men’s record 22 grand slam titles.

However, the 36-year-old has only played one game, a first-round defeat to Borna ori at the Cincinnati Masters last week, since withdrawing from the Wimbledon semi-finals with an abdominal injury and it remains unclear how fit Nadal is for the US open.

The most important thing for me is to stay healthy, Nadal told reporters after the defeat. It was a tough injury to deal with, to be honest.

The past month and a half hasn’t been easy because with a tear in your stomach you don’t know when (you’ll) be 100 percent over the thing, so that affects me a bit in terms of not (sure) whether you’re into able to do your best in every service.

But New York has been a happy hunting ground for Nadal over the years, with the Spaniard winning the title four times, most recently in 2019 when he went through a five-set epic against Daniil Medvedev.

Russia’s Medvedev, who has competed under a neutral flag since his country’s invasion of Ukraine, is the bookmakers’ favorite to lift the trophy and keep the crown he won in 2021 to mark his first grand slam win .

Daniil Medvedev on stopping Novak Djokovic .’s Grand Slam calendar

The only 26-year-old title in 2022 came on the hard court in Mexico earlier this month, but Medvedev reached the Australian Open final at the start of the year and lost painfully after leading by two sets over Nadal.

Alexander Zverev, who would have been among the favorites to win, confirmed earlier this week that he was withdrawing from the US Open after failing to recover from injury in time.

The world No. 2 underwent surgery in June on torn ligaments in his ankle, which he sustained after landing awkwardly in the French Open semi-final against Nadal.

Zverev’s absence from the draw puts all those players below him in the standings, meaning Nadal and Medvedev can now only meet in the final.

Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday that he would not participate in Flushing Meadows in 2022. The United States’ vaccination rules for non-US citizens meant the Serb would not have been issued a visa to enter the country, so Nole will have to wait at least one more time years before returning to the Big Apple.

The world No. 6 triumphed at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his 21st grand slam title and move to one of longtime rivals Nadal, but was unable to play in any of Tours’ US Open warm-up events in the United States or Canada.

The US Open will be the second grand slam this year that Djokovic will miss due to his unvaccinated status, after his visa was revoked twice ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Unfortunately I can’t travel to NY this time for US Open, Djokovic wrote on social media. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.

Good luck to my fellow players! I am staying in good shape and positive spirit and waiting for a chance to compete again. See you soon tennis world!

With a wide open field, the men’s draw will be fascinating to watch. Will it be Nadal tying Serena on 23 grand slam titles or will one more rise to rule in New York?