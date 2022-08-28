Celia Baah Danso and Felix Lartey win Homowo Table Tennis Champs





Celia Baah Dance With Felix Lartey

Celia Baah Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces and Felix Lartey of the Ghana Immigration Service have won the respective men’s and women’s singles categories at the Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Championship held at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday. women’s final Celia dominated Eva Adom Amankwah 3-0 in the women’s final to win the trophy. She had taken care of Phillipa Aidoo, Bernice Borquaye and Cynthia Kwabi in her run-up to the final. Celia praised her coaches after what she said was a great comeback after two years in a post on Facebook. Men’s final Lartey was not so dominant in the men’s final but took care of Victor Smart 3-1. After taking a bye in the opening round, Lartey took similar 2-0 wins over Emmanuel Ansah, Samuel Hagan and a 3-0 win over Isaac Amoako. In the juniors, Prince Asare of Rising Stars TTC defeated Richard Ofori to win the trophy. All winners took home prizes including; trophies, medals and sponsor products. Present at the tournament were Ghana Table Tennis Association President Mawuko Afadzinu and Greater Accra Regional Sports Technical Director Mr ET Sakitey. Played in front of hundreds of spectators, the tournament was sponsored by the Osu Traditional Council, TT Brothers Limited, Stanbic Bank and JA Biney. The Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV, who was the special guest of honor for the championship, praised the leadership of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association for the event. He said his municipality will always welcome such competitions to help improve and nurture talents for the province. Mr Solomon Akunnor, President of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association was delighted with the successful event and promised the next edition would be bigger. He said the aim of the Homowo Table Tennis Championship was to track down young talented players. He expressed his gratitude to companies and individuals, as well as to the media who contributed to the championship’s success.

