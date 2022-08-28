Bears open 2022 season with Split at USC Aiken





Next game: at Coker 8/30/2022 | 6:00 PM Aug 30 (Tue) / 6:00 PM Bee coker History AIKEN, SC –The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team opened the 2022 season at USC Aiken with two games. The Bears defeated Barton in the opener, but fell in the nightcap against USC Aiken in straight sets. GAME ONE:

Last: Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Barton0

Facts:Lenoir Rhyne(1-0), Barton(1-2) MATCH STATISTICS: In the first meeting between these two programs since 2005, the Bears swept 3-0. Ashley Hawkins was the star in the game, scoring a double-double with team highs in kills (14) and digs (13). Her 13 digs brought Hawkins more than 1,400 into her career as she entered the competition with 1,388 career digs, the fourth in program history.

was the star in the game, scoring a double-double with team highs in kills (14) and digs (13). Her 13 digs brought Hawkins more than 1,400 into her career as she entered the competition with 1,388 career digs, the fourth in program history. In her LR debut Bailey Carpenter scored 13 digs and a pair of service aces for the Bears who won with scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20.

scored 13 digs and a pair of service aces for the Bears who won with scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20. Colette Romper ended with nine kills and added a few blocks while Emma Clark added seven kills and a team-high three blocks.

ended with nine kills and added a few blocks while added seven kills and a team-high three blocks. LR had a batting percentage of .272-.155 in the game and each team ended up with 14 offenses.

Mackenzie Hulsey just missed a double-double with 25 assists and nine digs.

just missed a double-double with 25 assists and nine digs. LR hit a scorching .462 in the third set to secure the sweep and made only one error. GAME TWO:

Last: USC Aiken 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0

Facts:Lenoir-Rhyne(1-1), USC Aiken (4-0) MATCH STATISTICS: The turning point of the final came in the second set. The Bears scored the first six runs of the frame to lead 9-1, but the hosts scrambled back.

After LR took a 16-9 lead, the Pacers fought all the way back to put it at 24.

It went up and down in the closing moments of the set, but Aiken would eventually take longer than LR with a 31-29 win to take an impressive 2-0 lead.

Aiken would close the sweep with a 25-21 win in the third set.

Hawkins again led LR in kills, nine in all. Emmaleigh Allen and Rompe had seven each.

and Rompe had seven each. Hulsey finished with 25 assists and 14 digs. NEXT ONE:The Bears open the South Atlantic Conference on Tuesday when they travel to Coker for a game at 6 p.m.

