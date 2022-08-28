Oregon State Football: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

Five bold and perhaps misguided predictions about the state of Oregon and the upcoming 2022 football season:

1. This Is Oregon’s Best Defense in Ten Years

Oregon State has not finished in the top six Pac-12s in defense since 2014 and in the top three since 2012. That will change in 2022, as the Beavers are in the top half of conferences in overall defense. There is talent and experience throughout the defensive roster. The return of John McCartan, the addition of Andrew Chatfield and the improvement of Cory Stover significantly upgrade the OSU’s pass rush. The secondary is great (more on that below). Inside linebacker Omar Speights has a shot at the credit for all first team conferences, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is on the rise. The only thing that seems to be missing is a dominant defensive tackle. Which is bad. But the Beavers are good enough up front to hold their own. The move to promote Trent Bray to Defensive Coordinator, while not fully tested on match day, seems to suit the staff. OSU will be good enough against the run, and better against the pass. What upgrades this defense are takeaways. If the Beavers can make an average of two takeaways per game, a record-winning record is in the offing.

2. Secondary will be as good as any other in the Pac-12

This really isn’t that daring. Many preseason lists rank OSU’s defensive backs in the top three in the Pac-12. Still, given what we’ve seen from Oregon’s secondary states over the past six years, it feels bold to see it in print. But to be the best, the Beavers must surpass Utah. The Utes have two pre-season first-team rosters from all conferences in Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop. The Beavers are in talks as I believe they have four DBs capable of landing on the all-conference team at the end of the season in cornerbacks Rejzohn Wright and Alex Austin, and safeties Jaydon Grant and Alton Julian. What impressed me at OSU’s preseason camp was the ability of many defensive backs to cover and defend passes without grabbing the receiver. It’s a group that can make a big difference this season if a) they improve the number of takeaways and b) get a little help from the pass rush.

3. Fresno State is the toughest road race of the year

Oregon State plays in Utah, a top 10 preseason team. But I see the Beavers have no fear of the Utes. Two years ago, they nearly won in Salt Lake City, and last year they gave Utah its only congressional loss. Not saying that OSU fears the State of Fresno, but it’s a distinctly different environment. The Beavers haven’t played at Fresno State since 2003, and that’s a good thing. OSU is 0-6 at Valley Childrens Stadium. This is easily the most hostile location the Beavers visit this season. Fresno State, a potential top 25 team coached by Jeff Tedford, always plays with an edge when hosting a Pac-12 school. Then there’s the heat, which weather.com projects turn 97 on September 10. It won’t be 97 at kick-off (7:30 PM), but it will be warm enough. Fans/opponent quality/heat? That is equivalent to a tough road race.

4. For all the talk of an improved passing game, get ready for a 2021 replay

The passing game will be better. OSU has a veteran receiving a corps, Luke Musgrave’s tight end can’t be ignored again and Chance Nolan has some sparkle heading into his second year as a starter. But the strength of the Beavers, just like a year ago, is their running game. We’ve heard a lot about the huge right side of Oregon’s offensive line, the pair of 6-foot-6 Brandon Kipper and Taliese Fuaga weigh 653 pounds together. They are good. But even better could be the left side, where Joshua Gray is a three-year starter on the left tackle, and Marco Brewer comes out as a force on the left hat. If senior Jake Levengood transitions to center successfully, OSU’s offensive line should be as good as it was a year ago when it intimidated opponents in the run game. As for running backs, BJ Baylor is gone, but Beavers’ backfield is deeper. Oregon State has been in the top four Pac-12 running games for the past three years. That will not change in 2022.

5. Expected record: 8-4, with a chance of 10-2 and a Pac-12 championship game

If Oregon’s defense is as good as it looks, the Beavers should have no problem taking eight wins. The Beavers Offensive should be just as effective as last year, maybe even a little better if Nolan takes a reasonable step forward. OSU has seven home games; the Beavers were 6-0 at Reser Stadium a year ago. Three of the five toughest Oregon States Boise State, Fresno State, USC, Utah, Oregon games are played on Reser.

OSU’s schedule is decidedly preloaded, with four of the five hardest games among the first five games. Everything from 4-1 to 1-4 is possible. We’d call it 3-2: wins over Boise State, Montana State and USC, and losses over Fresno State and Utah. Let’s not call the next six games a breather, but they are manageable. OSU should be preferred in four out of six (in Stanford, Washington State, Colorado, in Washington, California, in the State of Arizona). Thought to win the three home games with losses to Stanford and Washington.

That’s 7-4 on the way to Oregon. Make it 8-4 and a better bowling game than it was a year ago.

How does Oregon State get to 10-2 with a chance at the Pac-12 title game? Beat Fresno State and win at Washington or Stanford. That’s a 7-2 conference report, and it could be good enough for a trip to Las Vegas.

–Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel