The Tennis Ball Toss: Breaking This Critical Aspect of the Serve

EEven seasoned viewers of the US Open, which starts on Monday, will be surprised to know that there is no limit to the number of times a tennis player can toss the ball when he starts serving. Still, players swing on almost every throw they make, the good and the mediocre, even though it’s such a crucial element in determining who wins each point.

The toss is that graceful lift of the ball into the strike zone. It’s the always crucial, sometimes overlooked, barely decipherable ingredient in the game’s main shot.





Mark Kovacs, a sports scientist who has worked on the serve for John Isner, Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe, said a surprising number of players on tour don’t pay enough attention to the toss, location and effect on their serve. It’s an important detail that’s often overlooked, Kovacs said. An inconsistently placed throw not only makes the serve less reliable, it also disrupts biomechanics and can lead to injuries.

Tiafoe, 24, an up-and-coming American who is 24th on the men’s tour, allowed The Times to investigate his toss in a park in the Wimbledon section of London. Here’s what we’ve learned about this part of elite service.

Placing the Throw



A refined serving technique can be thrown off by adapting to a poorly placed throw. With the wafer-thin margins in the current game, inconsistent toss placement could be the barely perceptible reason a player loses his serve at a critical point in the match, said Warren Pretorius, whose company Tennis Analytics works with tour players.

Pretorius uses Roger Federer’s coin toss as the gold standard. His throws are so consistently accurate that they usually form a pattern barely larger than the tennis ball itself. Pretorius also called Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios great servers with impeccable toss placement.

Tiafoes throws, below, range by nearly 10 inches. This variation is not uncommon, even among some of the best professionals.





Pretorius found great variation in the distribution of throws among the players he worked with. (He doesn’t work with Tiafoe.)

One player, a Grand Slam tournament winner Pretorius, chose not to name publicly, had a cluster of throws the size of Tiafoes. Another Slam winner had placings that were even bigger, about 12 to 14 inches.

Pretorius said inconsistencies in the placement of the toss can cause the service to be an inch or two or more off-line, the difference between an ace and a foul.

Holding the ball



When it comes to proper throwing technique, there are some widely held beliefs and then there are some personal preferences. A rule of thumb is that the ball should be held in the fingertips, not the palm, which would cause the ball to roll at the release point of the fingers, making the toss more difficult to control.

As for how the ball should be raised, there are two popular options: the palm-to-the-sky version preferred by Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal, and the one used by Federer, with the palm facing down. the back of the field and the ball rose as if raising a glass for a toast.





In the air



The precision of the toss can be determined by how the ball leaves the hand. A ball that rolls off the fingertips too much, even more than Tiafoes, can be harder to control. Even after the ball is in the air, the throwing arm’s work is far from complete: angles must be made and power unleashed.





How a rule changes

Complicated the throw



The modern service has become more powerful and complex over the years, largely due to a change in the foot fault rule in the 1950s. Before the rule change, the players had to keep the front foot in contact with the ground behind the baseline until the ball was struck. Otherwise, the player was called up for a foul. This rule made tossing the ball a fairly simple and straightforward affair.





Contact point



The approach to how high the ball should be thrown varies between the game’s top servers. Kyrgios hits the ball very close to the top of his toss. Many others, including Tiafoe, throw the ball higher, sometimes 10 to 6 inches or more above the top of the racket, then drop it into the strike zone, the area where the racket is when the arm is extended overhead.





As players jump into service, their throws need to take that into account, such as when a quarterback throws to a spot in front of a moving receiver. The main target for throwing the servers is what you see below in Tiafoes, aligned above his server shoulder and just in front of his head. This position allows him to get a full, powerful extension on contact.

Players’ most powerful serve, called the flat serve, is usually used as the first serve. They are fast and straight, and Tiafoe gets his at over 130 miles per hour.





But there are also other services, such as the kick serve and the slice, that add spin to the ball and can force players to change the location of their throws, complicating an already elaborate task.

Tiafoe can hit and cut his flat serve with the same throw, making it difficult for his opponent to read his intentions. But he has to change it for the kick (which most players use as their second serve). Returning players can read the kick toss and anticipate the serve, but the huge spin on the ball makes it difficult to attack.

The pressure to hit every throw



The serve is the only shot in tennis that a player has complete control over. While the shot clock rule requires the player to begin the serve move within 25 seconds of the end of the previous point, a player may begin serving and then choose not to hit a false toss. But this rarely happens for various reasons.

Players feel a social pressure not to stop the service move, even if the toss is a little off, said Meike Babel, a former top-30 player on the women’s tour. Dropping the ball without hitting it can sometimes cause a stir.

At the 1998 US Open, Slovakian player Karol Kucera struggled with his toss, dropping it repeatedly to the ground. When it came time for his opponent, American Andre Agassi, to serve, Agassi mocked Kucera by pretending to struggle with his own toss and dropping several in court. Perhaps in a bit of tennis karma, Agassi lost the match.









Dropping the toss can also send the wrong message. I struggled with my toss, especially when I felt the pressure, Babel said, but I didn’t want my opponent to see that I was nervous. So I hit it anyway.