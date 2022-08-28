US looks like a new team thanks to banking





In the first real test of the 2022 IIHF Womens World Championship, the US women’s hockey team passed with flying colors. Team USA defeated Finland 6-1 in Saturday’s Group A match at the Kvik Hockey Arena in Herning, Denmark. Ohio State alum Jincy Dunne put the US on the board six minutes into the game, marking the 25-year-old’s first senior national team goal (video embedded below.) It took a long time for me, Dunne told On Her Turf. That was a pretty sweet moment. I won’t forget that. Jincy Dunne from above! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/mxBdQbj7EM USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 27, 2022 Finland, the perennial favorite for the bronze medal, entered Saturday’s game with an empty line-up. Petra Nieminen, the team’s top scorer at the 2021 World Championships, was out due to a one-game suspension due to a large penalty she received in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Canada. Five-time World Medalist Susanna Tapani was also out for personal reasons, but a representative of the Finnish team said she is expected back for the next group match. 2022 Womens Hockey Worlds: TV Schedule, How To Watch, Tournament Format & More US power play was a weakness at both the 2021 World Cup and the 2022 Winter Olympics showed signs of improvement on Saturday, with Team USA scoring two power play goals in the second period. Cayla Barnes, Abby Roque made it 2-0 with a nice tip to shoot the puck past Finnish goalkeeper Keisala year (video embedded below). Keisala ended the day with 66 saves in the net. @Cayla_barnes27 with a sweet wristband of the blue line and the dot finish of @abby_roque!#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/IASXPi7PWU USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 27, 2022 Then, after a goal from Lacey Eden was recalled (high stick), Amanda Kessel made up for it with a nice backdoor goal (video embedded below). @AmandaKessel28 at the back door for the game’s 3rd in the US!#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/SvyoBpl9WV USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 27, 2022 Finland started the third period strong thanks to a goal from Ella Viitasuobut barely two minutes later, Kessel reacted again to make it 4-1.Hannah Bilka made an empty goal (5-1), before Hannah Brandt put the finishing touches to the 6-1 victory. In total, 10 American players recorded at least one point in the victory. Maddie Rooney played all 60 minutes in goal for the US and recorded 15 saves. I thought it was just a very thorough effort across the board by our ladies, US head coach John Wroblewskic told On Her Turf. We faced a very good goalkeeper today, she played great, but we made a lot of good bids there. Womens Worlds storylines: from the US-CAN rivalry to ongoing contract negotiations After two games, the biggest advantage for the US is that any member of the roster can play a part when given the chance (and minutes) a change that can be attributed to Wroblewski taking over as head coach after the Olympics. Everyone has a role in the team. Having superstars doesn’t help unless you also have momentum players, he said. My experience in international hockey is that hopefully you will have a different hero every night, use the bench in every way you can and hopefully continue to get that excellent performance. We trust every person on the ice, the American alternate captain added Lee Stecklein. There’s a predictability of what’s going to happen out there and that makes for a really fun game. The U.S. women’s hockey team then takes on Switzerland (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network).

