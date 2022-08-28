Long Read: American colleges are the last school for elite athletes. Should more Indians take advantage?

When Tejaswin Shankar’s first US scholarship offer to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) arrived, he was in disbelief. I thought it was some kind of scam. Aapko koi leke bhi jaa raha hai, padha bhi raha hai, rakh bhi raha hai, aur sab kuchh free mein, (Your travel, education and stay are all free). I thought it was some kind of kidnapping racket, he told The Indian Express earlier this month.

Later, when he realized that he will be part of a system of more than 500 schools, each specializing in a different sport, in the best collegiate competition in the world, he became a supporter of it.

If it’s free and we can use it, why are we relying on the government to spend millions of rupees on sports budgets? Trust that your athletes will come back home and perform at a high level, he said.

Tejaswin’s conviction paid off. The 23-year-old high jump bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games was one of a whopping 45 medals won by athletes who made it through the NCAA system in athletics and field alone. As many as 21 of those medals were gold, in varied events such as sprints, marathons, discus throw and triple jump. The medalists come from all over the world, from Africa and the Caribbean, as well as from the UK and Australia.

Somdev Devvarman. (FILE)

Today, American colleges are full of international student-athletes who are achieving tremendous success. This year’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene brought 15 champions from countries outside the United States, including Tunisia, St. Lucia, Morocco and Zimbabwe.

One of those 15 champions was Tejaswin. The high jumper is a six-time All-American athlete and set the Indian national record of 2.29 m when he competed at Kansas State University in 2018. At Hayward Field, he became just the second Indian to win two NCAA championships, alongside Somdev Devvarman. .

Devvarman himself is one of only 13 players to have ever won consecutive Division 1 tennis titles at that level, the second of which gave him a 44-1 win-loss record. Less than a year later, he became the first Indian since Leander Paes to reach the final of an ATP event at the Chennai Open, where he was entered as a wild card into the main draw.

Tejaswin studied business administration at Kansas State University on a four-year scholarship. (File)

Devvarman is another advocate of young Indians taking the US scholarship route. However, he clarifies that the sport one is playing must be taken into account: athletics, golf, tennis and swimming are all at an elite level in the NCAA, but sports like badminton or table tennis are not.

The former top 70 player told The Indian Express there are things he learned and unlearned on and off the pitch as he went through the system, without which he probably wouldn’t become the player he became.

I think a big question that any athlete, or person in general, should ask themselves is: what are your parameters of success? Do you define success as just winning medals or trophies? Because I’ll be honest, I didn’t see it that way, he said.

I attended the University of Virginia in 2004, a top division 1 program under the NCAA. But I wasn’t so confident that I could turn pro. What was important to me was the freedom to play. To do what I knew best. And there, with the structure and organization they gave me, everything from strength coaches to taking care of my nutrition, I felt I was given that freedom, he said.

En route to the NCAA title in 2007, Devvarman defeated future two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson in the semifinals, then future top-10 player and US No. 1 John Isner in the final. He believes the fame he gained from training and competing with some of the world’s best young players was crucial to his development.

At the 2006 US Open, Andre Agassi lost the third round to Benjamin Becker (from Germany) in the last match of his career. In my first year here, Becker won the NCAA title with Baylor (University). I remember watching that game and thinking, if he can do it, so can we.

Success breeds success, and many success stories were found in the NCAAs, he said.

Breeding ground for medalists

The track record of athletes who have made it through the NCAA system, especially the internationals who often play at trade shows, seems to justify Devvarmans’ opinion.

He and Tejaswin aren’t the only high-profile athletes following the NCAA road. In the late 1960s, triple jumper Mohinder Singh Gill went through the system before winning Commonwealth and Asian Games medals. Discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the 2004 NCAA champion and won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 10 years later. And today athletes in various disciplines participate.

But Devvarman believes that more Indians eligible for scholarships should take advantage of the structure the NCAA can provide. For any athlete, the hardest leap from a successful junior career is to the pros. There is a huge leap in between. That period is usually when they are in college, between the ages of 18 and 22. Playing consistently and taking care of your body at that time is so crucial, he said.

Devvarman announced his retirement from the tour in 2017, and while many may now associate him with broadcasting, he had a brief stint as a coach in Germany, working with promising young Indians such as Sumit Nagal and Karman Kaur Thandi, whom he thinks of that they can. have benefited from the support he had at that age.

They (Karman and Sumit) have struggled with injuries. I remember going through the same thing at that stage. But in Virginia I had special training rooms, I could have scans done, get the right rehab process, the right advice, the right training regimen.

Frankly, this can be quite difficult in India. The whole ecosystem doesn’t exist, and if you want to create it, you have to pay exorbitant costs, the former tennis player said.

An athlete’s career is short, he says, and in their developmental years they are one ill-timed injury away from not reaching the heights they can. In those years, having a support system in place can be crucial.

I wish more people made the smarter decision. And more importantly, I wish more people knew about the choices they have, Devvarman added.

Discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the 2004 NCAA champion and won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 10 years later. And today athletes in various disciplines participate.

However, for all the obvious opportunities that an NCAA scholarship can offer, the lack of accessibility is a challenge.

There are several divisions in the system, and getting a Division 1 scholarship at the top level involves cutthroat competition not only on the field, but also academically. Most schools have qualification criteria for their scholarships, including competitive test scores and minimum cut-off scores at all levels of higher education. It requires a certain level of academic aptitude and command of the English language that a National Junior Champion who does not come from a privileged background may not have.

There are also financial constraints. Schools at the top of the competitive curve are likely to give 100 percent scholarships only to a high-ranking recruit, and it’s even rarer for international students. So if financial aid is the primary concern, a student-athlete may have to choose a primary school, which can be detrimental to their development, to ensure that their education and training is not too expensive.

Tejaswin’s case also points to an arrest of Indian sports organizations. The Delhi-based athlete was rejected by the Athletics Federation of India for the Asian Championships in 2019, failing to recognize his results in the US after missing the Federation Cup. Prior to this year’s CWG, barring a last-minute court intervention, history was about to repeat itself.

Devvarman puts these limitations into perspective before advising young athletes to follow his path. He claimed that, in his experience, the focus in the NCAA is on developing well-rounded athletes, which has value outside of sports.

It depends on what your priorities are. Many student-athletes I trained with realized that they can’t, or don’t want to, make it to the top. They went on to find success in other things in life, for which a great education opened doors for them. But if winning medals and competing at the top is the priority, and 100 percent scholarships aren’t on the table, these things need to be kept in mind, he said.

AT CWG 2022, Track and Field:

A total of 45 medals were won by athletes produced by the NCAA system. Of these, 21 were gold medals.

The best countries to take advantage of:

Nigeria 10 medals, 5 gold

Jamaica 8 medals, 2 gold

Trinidad 5 medals, 4 gold

Canada 3 medals, 3 gold

Australia 3 medals, 2 gold

Indias Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in the men’s high jump.

Complete Breakup: In CWG 2022 Track & Field, medals won by athletes who made it through NCAA