Big puts career high in kills





Next game: in Utah Valley 9/1/2022 | 5:00 p.m. 10 Sept. 01 (Thursday) / 5:00 PM Bee Utah Valley SAN DIEGO California volleyball closed the first weekend of the 2022 season with a tough, protracted battle against the UC San Diego Tritons (2-0), who each came out victorious on Friday and looked to continue that momentum throughout the rest of the San Diego State tournament. . Junior Lydia Grote was, for the second day in a row, the highlight for Cal as she posted a career-high 22 kills in a 5-set Saturday afternoon thriller. Despite the Bears keeping the Tritons on a 0.125 batting percentage, Cal eventually lost 2-3, bringing the season’s record to 2-1. The Bears started the game with three consecutive kills, two for Grote and one for freshmen Peyton DeJardin before switching back and forth with the Tritons that lasted until UCSD resigned a 6-0 scoring run that put them ahead for good. Cal came in on one point late in the set, but UCSD went on to win 22-25. The second set was a different story, however, as Cal put in his best performance of the day. The Bears posted a .346 success rate as a team and went on a 6-0 scoring run themselves, including two consecutive service aces from Grote. Junior Kendall Jensen also earned her first kill of the season, with 10 assists in a 25-13 Golden Bear rout to finish the game 1-1. UC San Diego couldn’t be left behind as the Tritons jumped to a 9-19 lead in the third set; however, the Bears put on a truly spectacular comeback to set the set at 21-21. Senior Sydney Lilomaiava posted her first kill of the season on Cal’s 8-1 run, while freshman Natalie Lau made her Golden Bear debut by immediately serving an ace. The Tritons were able to hold on to a 22-25 set win, but Cal had reason to be excited about the game in the past few minutes. That momentum for Cal continued into the fourth set, where the Bears started with a quick 6-0 run and followed with two Jensen service aces and junior Sam Taumoepeau’s first kill of the 2022 season. UCSD managed to work their way back into the game, but Cal held them back for a 25-20 set win to make it 2-2. In the final set, the Bears trailed 0-3 early on, but then came alongside with two consecutive kills from Grote and another from Taumoepeau. However, the Tritons scored another four points to take the lead for good, despite the Bears coming in just one point later in the set; UC San Diego went on to win the set, 15-11, as well as the game. NEXT ONE Cal (2-1) heads to Orem, Utah on September 1-2 for the Utah Valley Tournament, where they face Utah Valley (September 1 5:00 PM PT) and Northern Arizona (September 2, 2:00 AM). STAY PLACED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full coverage of Cal volleyball (@CalVolleyball), Instagram (@calvolleyball) and Facebook (Cal Volleyball).

