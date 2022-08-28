Asia Cup: India, Pakistan T20 cricket rivalry in numbers | Cricket News





Most runs, most wickets and team records as the two sides prepare to meet on a cricket ground after nearly a year.

India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday for the first time since the stunning 10-wicket victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE in the UAE on Sunday. Pakistan’s win last October at the Dubai stadium was the teams’ first win over India in a cricket world cup of any kind. When the teams face off in the blazing heat of Dubai for their 2022 Asia Cup opener, it will be the 10th meeting between Pakistan and India in the T20 format. India has the upper hand and win seven. India welcomes former captain Virat Kohli, the running machine who has failed to reach 100 in international cricket since 2019. He has featured in just four of the last 24 T20 internationals for India. Kohli, however, remains the top scorer of India and Pakistan’s T20 internationals, with a total of 311 from seven matches. It is Pakistan’s now retired fast bowler Umer Gul who tops the list of the highest wicket takers in the T20 matches between these two teams. India scored the highest total in head-to-head T20s, a 192 for five at home in 2012, helping the team to a narrow 11-point win. However, Pakistan has the two lowest scores: pooled for just 83 in Mirpur, Bangladesh, in 2016, which eclipsed 128 in Colombo four years earlier. Pakistan’s win in Dubai last year was the biggest in terms of wickets, surpassing India’s eight-wicket win in Colombo, where their rivals were knocked out for 128. Striking second seems a favorable option with six wins out of nine in a chase, most recently the T20 World Cup match in Dubai last year. An individual century has yet to be scored. Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan came closest, scoring an unbeaten 79 in 10-wicket hammering last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/8/28/asia-cup-india-pakistan-t20-cricket-rivalry-in-numbers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos