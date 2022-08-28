Serena Williams has changed the way women’s tennis is played forever

Reply to this story Remark

When Serena Williams moves away from tennis, it not only marks the retirement of an athlete with more Grand Slam singles titles than any player in the modern sports era. It will mark something much deeper: the retirement of an athlete who changed the game in countless ways.

The revolution Williams brought about began with the unparalleled power she brought to the women’s game and the competitive ferocity that forced other women to find their own if they wanted a chance against her.

Now 40, she has also revised earnings expectations for elite female athletes, with her record $94 million in career gains on the field.

Meanwhile, she has redefined resilience, battling for a quarter of a century in the face of criticism, through grief, during pregnancy and postpartum, battling with the same fire whether she is number 1 in the world or far outside the top 100. cases.

Brewer: Serena Williams is about to break the ceiling for retired female athletes

She has also shattered notions of what tennis champions look like, dress and behave. She inspired the next generation of girls and boys to believe that tennis was their sport too, if they wanted to.

Said Katrina Adams, former president and CEO of the US Tennis Association, a former pro herself, Serena’s presence in our sport revolutionized tennis. She transformed it into what it is today with her strength, with her guts, with the perseverance and determination and with her fashion. She left it all on the field with a never-say-that attitude whenever she was in a game.

Rafael Nadal, 36, praised Williams as a legend and ambassador for sports during his pre-tournament press conference this weekend.

I think [of] her as an athlete not just a tennis player, said Nadal, who counts four US Open titles among his men’s record 22 majors. From a tennis perspective, it is a great loss that she is leaving. But on the other hand, she deserved all the things she achieved because she worked enough to make that happen for so long, with a lot of determination, dedication, discipline. If not, all this is impossible. So now is the time when she deserves to choose what she wants to do.

If this US Open is Williams’ last star, as she was in a… recent essay in Vogueexplaining why she’s evolving away from tennis as she approaches her 41st birthday, it’ll be a fitting bookend.

The wins, losses and comebacks that shaped Serena Williams’ career

Williams won the first of her Open-era record of 23 majors here at the age of 17.

Although she grew up in Compton, California, where her mother and father taught her and sister Venus to play hard public courts amid gang violence, Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world’s largest tennis venue, has always had an extra dimension in this born fighter and born entertainer.

The 23,771-seat Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center has been the setting for Williams’ six U.S. Open victories, as well as controversy, some of which didn’t use her own makeup and others that she exacerbated amid her gut-spilling attempts to tap in every shot and psychological tactics. her repertoire to pack rivals.

It seemed the height of hyperbole when Richard Williams predicted nearly four decades ago that his youngest daughter, Serena, would be an even greater tennis player than his daughter Venus. Both, he said, would one day be the best in the world.

What the sisters achieved individually and together is unprecedented in sports. Venus reached No. 1 in the world in February 2002. Serena rose to No. 2 in June. And in July, the order reversed, with Serena No. 1 and Venus No. 2.

They could cover the ball and skip every shot, tennis historian Steve Flink recalled. And they had the two best serves of the game.

For one piece in 2002 and 2003, Venus and Serena met in the finals of five of the six majors. Serena won them all, holding all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously to complete what she called a Serena Slam.

She had announced herself to most tennis fans by the age of 17, in the 1999 US Open, beating defending champion Lindsay Davenport, one of the greatest hitters of the eras, to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Asked about her fears on the eve of the championship game, Serena said: I’m not afraid of anyone. I only fear God.

The next day, she upset world No. 1 Martina Hingis to win her first Grand Slam.

As SL Price featured Serenas coming out party in Illustrated Sports: Historic shifts hit tennis like hurricanes; you see them coming, but never know exactly where or when they will land. The future suddenly blew in at this Open.

Serena was the future of women’s tennis. And she was a ratings bonanza, with CBS reporting that ratings had doubled from previous years’ women’s finals.

That pattern persisted throughout Serenas’s career, according to ESPN vice president Jamie Reynolds, who oversees tennis network production.

It’s akin to the Tiger effect in golf, the bump in interest based on whether Tiger was in the field or not, Reynolds said. That’s how it is when Serena is in the field.

The trend we usually see when Serena is involved and going deep into a tournament is that the ratings for those matches can easily double. That’s the general rule of thumb for us.

Said Hall of Fame inductee John McEnroe, of what made Williams a must-see TV: All you have to say about Serena is that she put herself in that pantheon of GOATS of GOATS.

Any analysis of what puts her in that pantheon starts with the power of her groundstrokes and especially her serve.

In the serve-and-volley era of women’s tennis that predated Williams, the convention was to use a well-placed serve to start a point.

Serena, like Venus and a handful of heavy hitters, used the serve to score a point.

While his sheer speed, at over 128 mph, was enough to put most opponents at their heels, Serenas service’s clinical mechanics were the real genius.

Serena Williams faces steep climb in what will likely be her last US Open

Paul Annacone, a former pro who coached Pete Sampras for much of his Hall of Fame career, and Roger Federer explained: Serenas service movement is a beautiful thing. The mechanics are so textbook oriented. Even in the biggest moments, she can rely on the repetition of a very ingrained, spot-on technique of a serve.

McEnroe finds her service better than some of the men on tour.

Said Flink, who has studied the game for five decades: The movement would never break. You felt like she could almost go out on the track with her eyes closed and corner the serve because the mechanics were so good, the movement so smooth and elegant. And she was excellent under pressure.

Add to that her groundstroke explosions, and younger players started scrambling to add weight and power to their games. She set the bar so high that they had no choice.

McEnroe likens the phenomenon to Stephen Curry’s impact in the NBA.

Steph Curry changed the game of basketball; everyone shoots three-pointers, but no one does it as well as he does, McEnroe said. People try to match [Serenas] power, but that was one level further.

As for her ferocity on the court, Williams calls herself a ferocious fighter and an athlete who turned a negative into a positive through tennis.

Mental toughness is of course difficult to measure. There’s no speed gun for that.

But Annacone, now a Tennis Channel analyst, knows it when he sees it. And he puts two athletes above the rest on that point: Nadal and Williams.

They do it with different personalities in different ways, but it’s the same thing: all that matters is the next point, not what mattered ten minutes ago, not what could happen, not the doubts. All that matters is the next 60 seconds in front of me, Annacone explained. To be able to act like your life depended on it and keep doing it sounds easy, but it’s really hard.

Everything you need to know about the US Open

For this, Serena uses the full range of passion and emotion, sometimes anger, sometimes joy and very often screams, roars and fist-pumps fueling her game.

That too was revolutionary for women’s tennis in the eyes of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, who hardly betrayed any emotion during the match. And it’s a revolution that Evert calls liberating, all thanks to Serena.

She’s changed the way women compete to the extent that it’s okay to be fierce and passionate and vocal, emotional out there on the field and still being a woman, still not taking away from being a woman, Evert said.

For some tennis fans, the theatrics and decibels of the Williams game were too much.

But ratings, ticket sales and business interest in women’s tennis indicate that many more fans, including new fans, flocked to her matches.

She brought an element of entertainment to the game at first, simply on her sheer dominance, physical prowess and sheer determination, Adams said. That grit. At every point. That’s what people wanted to see. And people wanted to energize and motivate her.

In the 14 months since stumbling off Center Court in June 2021 with a Wimbledon first-round injury, Williams has played just four games and lost three. She turns 41 on September 26 and is in 410th place.

During her most recent match, a straight-set defeat in Cincinnati to defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu, her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, watched from the guest box in Aunt Isha’s lap.

Still, it’s ridiculous to put limits on what Williams could achieve in her 21st career US Open when she starts playing under the lights at Ashe Stadium on Monday, cheered by a crowd that’s always wanted more.

Serena Williams has proven over the past 26 years that she knows what it takes to become a champion, to face adversity, fight back and give her best in the toughest moments.