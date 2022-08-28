Fillier strikes twice, Canada beats Switzerland in Women’s Hockey World Cup





HERNING, Denmark – Sarah Fillier scored twice for Canada in a 4-1 win over Switzerland at Saturday’s Women’s Hockey World Cup. Blayre Turnbull scored and had an assist and Emily Clark also scored for Canada at Herning’s Kvik Hockey Arena. Goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped seven shots in her second win of the tournament. Her Swiss counterpart Andrea Braendli, who also takes care of Ohio State’s goal, saved 42 shots in the loss. Alina Marti thwarted Desbiens’ shutout bid with just under minutes left in the third period. Canada and the US topped Pool A with two wins apiece. The Canadians had less than 24 hours to recover before their next game on Sunday-afternoon against scoreless Japan. Despite 66 saves from Finnish goalkeeper Anni Keisala, the US won 6-1 earlier on Saturday. With a win and a loss, the Swiss were ahead of the scoreless Finns. Defending champion Canada will close the preliminary round against the Americans on Tuesday. Sweden defeated Germany 4-3 in a shootout in Pool B on Saturday in Frederikshavn. Switzerland’s best result was a bronze medal in 2021, followed two years later by an Olympic bronze medal in Sochi, Russia. Saturday’s game was the closest between the two countries since Canada defeated the Swiss 3-1 in the 2014 Olympic semifinals. Canada improved to 16-0 all-time against Switzerland. Turnbull drove in from the neutral zone and defeated Braendli between the pads with a wrist shot at 18:46 of the third period. Fillier, Canada’s youngest player at 22, scored eight goals and provided three assists in her Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She scored her first two goals of the world championship on Saturday and gave her team a 2-0 lead in the second period. Marti scored at 12:32 of the third from the slot on a feed from Laura Zimmerman. The Swiss claimed they had scored a power play goal with five minutes remaining, but officials disagreed. Just 32 seconds into Fillier’s second of the game on a quick release at close range, Clark dropped to her knee to blast home the puck on a feed from Turnbull at 11:12 of the second period. Despite nearly five minutes of power play and a vocal group of Swiss fans ringing cowbells, their team only collected three shots at Desbiens in the opening period. Switzerland was generally 0-for-6 with an extra player. Canada’s power play was 0-for-2. Fillier skated the puck from behind the net and scored from the high slot on a wrist shot to complete a give-and-go with defender Ella Shelton at 10:15 of the first period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsnet.ca/wwhc/article/fillier-strikes-twice-canada-downs-switzerland-in-womens-hockey-world-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos