Sports Minister calls for ‘change’ at Hockey Canada as calls for layoffs mount

Warning: This story contains sexual details that may be disturbing to readers.

Federal Sports Minister Pascale St-Ongeis calls for “change” within the organization.

St-Onge told CBCRadiosThe House that she was shocked by details of a video a man said he saw of an alleged gang assault in 2003 involving that year’s World Junior hockey players.

When asked whether news of the video and other misconduct scandals that have come to light recently should lead to resignations among Hockey Canada’s leaders, St-Onge said the organization has “lost the confidence of Canadians.”

“I’m worried like all Canadians,” she said. “My parliamentary colleagues … have also asked the board to resign and the directors to resign.

“I feel the same, that something has to change within the organization.”

CBC News: The House11:35Minister of Sports responds to Hockey Canada crisis Sports Minister Pascale St – Onge speaks with guest host Ashley Burke about her response to the latest allegations of sexual assault by junior hockey players and increasing calls for Hockey Canadas leadership to step down.

“I use all the tools I have… to create and enforce that change at Hockey Canada. But at some point they have to look at themselves too… Are they the right people to make the change that Canadians ask? They have to take responsibility for what happens within their own organization and so far that hasn’t been enough.”

The comment is one of the strongest St-Onge has made about Hockey Canada’s leadership. She previously said that more diversity is needed in top positions at the hockey organization and in the board of directors.

Warning: This story contains sexual details that may be disturbing to readers. Disturbing details have emerged of an alleged gang assault by some members of Canada's 2003 World Juniors hockey team. A man who recently gave the Halifax police the names of two players who may have been involved says he met a man nearly 20 years ago. recording of the alleged incident.

‘Extremely disturbing and shocking’

A man who said he watched the video told CBC News that he recently shared the names of two players he recognized from the footage making careers in the NHL.

The man said the video showed the two players walking into a hotel room where about six other players were masturbating naked around a heavily intoxicated woman while a person penetrated her.

“This is extremely disturbing and horrific,” St-Onge said. “I think it’s pretty clear that there are problems within this sport.”

Quebec City Police Reopen Investigation into Gatineau Olympiques Group Sexual Assault A case of alleged group assault involving four players in the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques is the latest example of a police force re-examining an investigation amid the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal. This review is now the third group of sexual assault allegations involving Canadian hockey players currently under police investigation.

St-Onge said it is a “big problem for society” that players who allegedly committed attacks “have not been held accountable”.

Police are investigating three alleged gang assaults by former junior hockey players. The allegations relate to the period from 2003 to 2018.

They would all have to do with a group of players who humiliated a lonely, drunk woman. In two of the cases, police reopened the investigation last month in response to public outcry over the lack of charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

‘Culture of Silence’

When asked whether these three cases might just be the tip of the iceberg, St-Onge said it’s hard to know.

“It raises extremely troubling questions about what happens during those events, during the post-tournament celebrations,” St-Onsaid said. “And how these players are being educated about sexual assault, consent and all those topics we’re talking about” [about] now in society.”

St-Onge said Hockey Canada should “recognize the depth of the problem”.

To date, only one member of Hockey Canada’s board chairman, Michael Brind’Amour, has stepped down ahead of schedule.

Olympic rowing champion Marnie McBean confirmed to CBC News that a crisis management company hired by Hockey Canada recently withdrew an offer to bring her into a surveillance group because she made it clear she wanted to remove members of its leadership.

Marnie McBean says she was asked to serve on a Hockey Canada oversight committee, but the offer was withdrawn after she lobbied for leadership change. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

St-Onge said she cannot ask Hockey Canada’s leaders to resign because all state-funded sports organizations are independent. But she said the organization needs to take a good look at itself and take responsibility for what’s happening.

Since becoming sports minister more than eight months ago, St-Onge has been made aware of a significant number of allegations against at least eight different sports organizations, her office said.

The allegations include sexual assault, assault and psychological abuse, St-Onge said. In some cases, she added, coaches have been accused of crossing the line and pushing athletes too far to give their best.

Hockey Canada has paid 21 settlements for sexual misconduct since 1989 Hockey Canada officials revealed that since 1989, the organization has paid nearly $9 million in settlements to 21 people who claimed to have committed sexual misconduct.

In April, St-Onge announced that Canada would open the first office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner to oversee a complaints process, conduct preliminary investigations and maintain a database of sanctions imposed.

That new office began accepting incident reports on June 20.

But sports integrity commissioner Sarah-Eve Pelletier told CBC News that her office can only investigate incidents involving the national sports organizations that have come forward.

Attorney and former artistic swimmer Sarah-Eve Pelletier opened shop in May as Canada’s first sports integrity commissioner. (Sarah Eve Pelletier/LinkedIn)

Negotiations are underway to get more than 40 sports organizations to sign up with the commissioner’s office on things like insurance and civil liability, Pelletier said. So far, only four organizations have joined the effort: the Canada Games Council, Canada Sport for Life, Volleyball Canada and Weightlifting Canada.

This means that the office has to reject complaints from other organizations.

“Right now, if people can’t have their complaints handled by us, it might not be a good time to file a complaint,” Pelletier told CBC News. “Because unfortunately it can’t go any further at this stage.”

Hotline under fire

Some cases can be referred to Sport Canada, which launched a sports helpline in 2018.

That hotline recently came under fire for handling hockey complaints. CBC News reported this month that until recent months, callers to that helpline who wanted to report bad hockey experiences were referred to a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster, both chosen by Hockey Canada.

Henein Hutchinson law firm is a well-known criminal defense firm known for high-profile lawsuits, with some involved in defending individuals accused of sexual assault. St-Onge said she has heard of athletes who say that outside organizations paid directly by sports organizations do not feel “independent enough”.

Henein’s company was hired by Hockey Canada to address allegations of sexual abuse in a group by members of the 2018 World Junior team in London, Ont.

Hockey Canada vowed last month to report to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as part of its plan to address what it called “toxic behavior” both on and off the ice. It has yet to do that.

St-Onge said sports organizations such as Hockey Canada must submit to the Sport Integrity Commissioner’s office by April 2023. When asked why the office was opened before all sports organizations signed up, St-Onge said the sports commissioner is independent and responsible for its operation.

“What we have done as a government is provide $16 million in the last budget so that they have all the resources they need to put in place this new system,” she said.

“We are creating something new in Canada that has never existed before.”

Pelletier said her office is still in its infancy and “working hard and fast” to begin preventing and responding to reports of assault and discrimination.

“There’s just no place for any kind of abuse in sport,” Pelletier said. “We are going to work hard to fulfill our mandate and be part of the change that the sports system needs right now.”

A House of Commons committee holding public hearings on Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations is expected to resume next month when parliament returns.