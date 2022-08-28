US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev front runners for men’s singles title





Rafael Nadal will compete for a record-lengthening 23rd Grand Slam title when the US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, kicks off Monday in New York. Novak Djokovic, the Spaniards’ fiercest rival, will miss his second Major of the year as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus will not be allowed to travel to the United States. Another notable absentee this year is Germany’s 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev, who has been out due to an ankle injury sustained during the semi-final against Nadal at Roland Garros. With Djokovic out of the way, Nadal is expected to take his fifth title at Flushing Meadows, provided he doesn’t experience any fitness issues. The 36-year-old won the Australian Open and French Open this year while experiencing chronic pain in his left foot, known medically as Mueller-Weiss syndrome. He was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after reaching the semifinals due to an abdominal injury and only recently returned to play Cincinnati Masters, where he lost to eventual champion Borna Coric in the second round. At the 2022 US Open, his first since the title-winning campaign in 2019, Nadal takes second and starts his campaign against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata. His first big challenge could come in the quarter-finals, where he could face Britain’s Cameron Norrie. A win against Norrie could potentially see an all-Spanish semi-final with teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is the first non-Big Four member to be ranked number one at a Grand Slam in nineteen years. The Russian, who defeated Djokovic in the 2021 final and prevented him from completing a rare Calendar Slam, is kicking off his 2022 campaign against American Stefan Kozlov. His scheduled quarterfinal is against sixth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. The duo’s last-eight clash at the 2022 Australian Open was a five-set thriller that lasted four hours and 42 minutes. If Medvedev beats Auger-Aliassime, the Russian could face fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final, a replay of the 2022 Australian Open. Alcaraz came into the limelight with a five-set win over Tsitsipas in the third round of the 2021 US Open, eventually reaching the quarter-finals. At the 2022 US Open, Alcaraz placed third and received a tough draw. The young Spaniard will take on the Argentinian Sebastian Baez in the opening round. His opponents in the third round and quarterfinals could be Cincinnati Masters champion Coric and 11th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner respectively. Some of the big first-round clashes at this year’s tournament include Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios against his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, 2020 wildcard and champion Dominic Thiem against 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, and 2012 champion Andy Murray against 24th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo. Compared to the other three Majors, the US Open has seen the most number of players outside the Big Three to become champions in recent years. It will come as no surprise if that is also the case this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/us-open-2022-preview-nadal-medvedev-top-contenders-mens-singles-title/article65821530.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos