Wolverines score six consecutive goals in Boston University defeat





Next game: state of Iowa 9/1/2022 | 7:00 pm 10 Sept. 01 (Thursday) / 7:00 PM state of Iowa UM trailed early but scored four goals in the first half and six unanswered goals to give them a 6-1 lead with 10 minutes left to play.

Sammi Woods scored twice, while Lily Farkas had a goal and two helpers.

The six goals are the most for UM in a game since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, when the Wolverines defeated Michigan State 7-3. Website: Boston, Massachusetts (Nickerson Field)

Score: Michigan 6, Boston University 2

Facts: UM (3-1), BU (2-2)

Next UM event: Thursday September 1 – vs. Iowa State (UM Soccer Stadium), 7 p.m. (TV: B1G+) BOSTON, Mass. — A five-goal first half brought the University of Michigan women’s soccer team to a 6-2 win against Boston University on Sunday (Aug. 28) at Newton Field in BC. Junior Sammi Woods notched a dual-purpose brace, while senior Lily Farkas had a goal and two assists. Boston University (2-2) came on the board first, with BU’s Morgan Fagan stopping just 1:32 in the game in a top right scissor kick finish. Less than a minute later, senior Dani Wolfe brought things to 1 as she defeated her defender 10 yards away and pushed her attempt home to the bottom left. Michigan (3-1) added three more goals at halftime, with junior Kacey Lawrence Farkas and Woods were all notches as UM held a 4-1 lead at halftime. Lawrence’s marker, assisted by Meredith Haakenson , was a class finish in the top right in the 12th minute. Just over nine minutes later, Farkas knocked out a defender with a transfer move, finishing at bottom left. The last goal of the half, courtesy of Woods, was headed home after a serve from senior Claire Dawson the first assist of her Wolverine career. In the second half, Haakenson scored her first of the season in the 51st minute, with helpers to Lawrence and Farkas. Less than four minutes later, Woods took her second of the game, with Farkas again delivering the serve. BU’s Abigail McNulty added a score for the Terriers with 10 minutes left to make the final score 6-2 in favor of the Wolverines. Senior goalkeeper Katherine McElroy and sophomore Avery Peters each made their UM debut. McElroy, a Brookline, Massachusetts native, faced a few shots as Peters registered 25 minutes of action. The six goals are the most in a game for UM since it was knocked out 7-3 counts by Michigan State on March 12, 2020. Tweet from the contest 55′ | GOAL!!!!!! Woods scores her second of the game! Assist goes to Farkas. 6:1

#Go blue?? | #Make sure it works pic.twitter.com/Ekuxj8B4U9 Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 28, 2022 Now that the 2-0 road trip is over, UM returns home on Thursday (September 1) to host Iowa State. The match time of the UM Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the action will be streamed live on B1G+.

