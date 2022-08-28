Chess: Gukesh is improving day by day, boosting India’s hopes

WHEN GRANDMASTER JUDGE Gukesh, 16, beat the world number five Fabiano Caruana of the US in the recently concluded Chess Olympiad, he was asked during a press conference after the game: Do you seem relaxed, happy, calm and confident that part of your personality? The Chennai boy’s response was a serious I don’t know, followed by a thoughtful shrug.

You can’t blame the Indian teenager for being frugal with words; there’s too much happening in his world this year. His evolution has been rapid and the progress has been phenomenal, grandmaster and coach RB Ramesh told THE WEEK. The boy from Korattur in western Chennai not only helped his team (team 2) win bronze at the Olympiad, but also won gold on the top board ahead of Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov and world champion Magnus Carlsen. His eight-game winning streak at the Olympiad has been compared to former world champion Vladimir Kramnik’s in the 1992 edition, which he also won eight times in a row. Gukesh defeated Caruana, Alexei Shirov and Gabriel Sargissian and drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. They are all at least 14 years older than him and above him in the FIDE rankings.

Barely a week after the Olympiad, Gukesh returned to action in the Isbank Turkish Super League. Representing the Turkish Airlines Sports Club (THY), he won his first three matches against grandmasters Aryan Gholami, Andrey Esipenko and Vahap Sanal. His live rating is now 2726.5, and he is only behind Viswanathan Anand among Indian players. He is also the third youngest player (after Wei Yi and Alireza Firouzja) to reach 2700 in the classic format.

It was no surprise that he went to Turkey so soon after a big event. He, along with fellow Indian teenager Arjun Erigaisi, had played a string of tournaments as Covid-19 lockdowns eased worldwide. They were thirsty for competition. They just played back to back without a break. This is very unique for these two, Ramesh said. They relied more on practical strength and confidence.

Gukesh was seven when his parents, Rajnikanth, an otolaryngologist, and Padma, a microbiologist, introduced him to chess. From an early age he was crazy about chess, Padma told THE WEEK. The passion only grew stronger every year, but not at the expense of other interests. According to Padma, he also follows and plays cricket, reads books (mostly sports biographies), plays badminton and table tennis, and enjoys get-togethers with friends and family during his board time off. Padma has one complaint, though: he’s a fussy eater at home, but eats everything he gets while traveling for competitions.

All credit to Gukesh who is grounded despite recent success goes to his parents. They realized that he was serious about playing chess and did not force him to be studious. Pravin Thipsay, India’s third ever grandmaster, calls them Gukesh’s mentors. He’s always in a positive frame of mind no matter what opponent he’s playing, he told THE WEEK. He is composed and confident. His parents deserve a lot of credit for that, especially his father. Rajnikanth is currently in Turkey with his son (August 16-27), making sure all his needs are met.

A lot is expected of him, according to Thipsay. He is the youngest of the current lot of emerging players. Most importantly, it doesn’t improve with the year or month, but every day. There is a great deal of maturity in his game. Even Anand didn’t win gold while playing on the highest board in the Olympiad. Thipsay even said it was better than any Indian appearance at an Olympiad.

He was particularly impressed with Gukesh’s match against Caruana. There were about three or four moves he made that surprised us, he said. We had seen Anand do that when he was 21 or 22.

GM V. Vishnu Prasanna, who has been coaching Gukesh since 2017, said he was very resourceful against Caruana.

In a recent interview with THE WEEK, Anand described Gukesh as hardworking and courageous. He takes good openings and fights well with everyone, he had said.

His tenacity sets Gukesh apart from others in the Indian youth brigade that is ramping up the ratings. Most experts believe that Gukesh and a few others can touch 2800 within a year.

However, his hectic schedule has divided the chess fraternity. [R.] Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin are picky and selective, Ramesh said. However, Thipsay said there was nothing to worry about: [Garry] Kasparov would play six to eight tournaments a year, but [Anatoly] Karpov would participate in more than 12. Both were successful. It (workload) should match the personality of the person.

Prasanna had recently said that he never stopped Gukesh from playing continuously. However, during the Olympiad, he hinted that Gukesh would become more picky after the Turkish league. There wouldn’t be enough opens for him to play, he said. It would no longer make sense to open it. So he would play in leagues and whatever invitations he gets to closed events.

Gukesh, for his part, has great clarity about what he wants to do. After becoming a grandmaster at the age of 12, he made it clear that his ultimate goal was to become a world champion. Magnus Carlsen was 22 when he became one, he’d said, and I’ll try to beat him.

The doubting Thomases may laugh at this dream, but Thipsay is not one of them. Most of the eventual world champions reached the top 10 by the age of 22 or 23, he said. [Gukesh] can get into the top 10 well before he turns 20. There is an excellent chance that he will eventually aim for the world championships.